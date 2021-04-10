• A virtual regional job fair will be held April 29.
There will be two sessions — at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Job seekers can sign up at https://www.facebook.com/events/1126569244511039.
The job fair will include: Private interview room option for employers to use; resume upload link for job seekers (employers get access to the Dropbox folder with resumes for the event); and a post-event program guide to go out to the community.
• Hakeem Thomas, a local cybersecurity engineer for Netmaker Communications, LLC, was recently named to the board of directors of his alma mater, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Thomas was nominated and voted on by the university’s alumni association to a six-year term, which starts July 1. Duties of the board of directors include attending major events and mentoring current students, as well as playing a key role in developing programs for students, grants and scholarships, and fundraising.
“It is really an honor to be named to the Board of Directors of Bloomsburg,” Thomas said in a news release. “I’ve volunteered at various events and mentored students since graduating in 2017. As a student, I helped raise roughly $30,000 in four years for veterans and suicide awareness, and held several leadership positions on campus."
• Averitt Express recently honored associate Frank Jenkins of Winchester for 20 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt’s Winchester-area facility is located at 170 Muskoka Court.
• Ron Price Jr. was the Top Producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments, located at the company’s Winchester Branch office, for the month of March.
