Ron Price Jr. was the top producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments' Winchester branch for December.
Atlantic Union Bank announced that Maria Tedesco will assume the new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Tedesco will also continue to serve in her current role as President.
As President & COO, Tedesco will lead the following customer-centric business units: consumer and business banking, wholesale banking, wealth management, home loans, technology and operations, marketing, digital strategy and enterprise experience, business intelligence, and first line of defense risk.
Send Business Briefcase items to Matt Welch at mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
