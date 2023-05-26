Aikens Group Hotels
Aikens Group, a family-owned local hotel management company, has announced three of its hotels had won coveted performance awards for 2022. Hotel franchisors design these awards to recognize the finest hotels committed to the highest standards of quality and service.
The TownePlace Suites of Front Royal was awarded five honors by Marriott Brands:
• Katie Ballard received Operations Manager of the Year.
• Kisha Phillips, General Manager, received Our Place Culture Leader of the Year.
• Marriott’s Diamond Circle Award for being ranked in the top 3% of the TownePlace Suites brand.
• Recognition for Outstanding Cleanliness.
• Recognition for Outstanding Maintenance and Upkeep.
• The Hampton Inn North and Convention Center of Winchester received the 2022 Hilton Award of Excellence, which recognizes hotels in the top 5% of all hotels in the Hampton Inn brand.
• The Comfort Inn of Martinsburg, West Virginia, received recognition from Choice as a Gold Award Property for being in the top 6% of the brand.
Based in Winchester, Aikens Group has been a premier development firm in the Shenandoah Valley since 1931. With over 250 team members, Aikens Group operates seven regional hotels in the top 25% of their brands, including Hilton, Marriott and Choice Hotels.
Cave Ridge Vineyard
Cave Ridge Vineyard in Mount Jackson presented a check on May 23 for $7,000 to the Culinary Arts Program at Triplett Tech.
At the end of April, Cave Ridge Vineyard partnered with Flour & Water Co. to hold the Valley's Rising Chefs dinner at the winery to raise money for the school’s culinary arts program. The dinner featured five courses paired with wines from the vineyard. Each course was prepared by former students of the culinary arts program who are now professional chefs. The chefs were Jacoby Dinges, Flour & Water; Zach Khambata, Woodfire Pizza Co.; Trey Mills, Paladin; Jordan Palmer, Twice Baked Provisions; Tyler Peer, Spring House Tavern; and Sid Rubenstein, Private Chef.
