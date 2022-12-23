John Fox, co-owner of Fox Urban Farms in Winchester, has been named to the board of directors for the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Richmond. Fox is a graduate of East Carolina University and is the previous co-owner Greenwood Grocery & Deli in Frederick County, which he and his wife, Ann, operated for nearly 16 years. The Foxes sold the business in 2020. Most recently, the Foxes have started Fox Urban Farms LLC at 1001 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester — a year-round hydroponic container farming venture that produces lettuces, leafy greens, microgreens, herbs and edible flowers. The business works with restaurants, retailers and with individual customers through its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. Fox has been active with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber for many years. For more information, visit www.foxurbanfarms.com.
Martha Perea has joined Blue Ridge Hospice as director of clinical marketing, where she will be responsible for the organization’s community liaisons and hospice admissions teams. She was previously a professional physician liaison for a leading cardiovascular physician practice in Prince William County. For nearly eight years before that, she served as sales and marketing representative for Capital Caring Health in Falls Church.
