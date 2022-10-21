• Robert W. “Bob” Claytor, CEO of H.N. Funkhouser Company in Winchester, has been named the 2022 Virginia Oilman of the Year by the Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association, which is the group’s highest award. He received the honor at the association’s 74th Annual Meeting at the Greenbrier. Claytor, a University of Richmond graduate, returned home from Richmond in 1972 to run the Lambert and Shrum Oil Co. in Woodstock, Virginia, which became part of H.N. Funkhouser & Co. In 1986, Claytor became president of the company and chief executive officer. Over time the company’s product offerings were expanded to include lubricants, HVAC, heating, cooling and installation services. In 1982, H.N. Funkhouser opened its first Handy Mart convenience store. Today the company operates three petroleum bulk plants, an automotive and industrial lubricant business, 21 retail locations including 16 Dunkins, four Baskin Robbins and five Subways in addition to broad deli operations. It also owns a commercial bakery and commercial and residential real estate. Claytor and his wife Susan have two daughters. In 2000, his daughter Rieman started working in the retail operations focusing on the branded food services and became the treasurer and secretary in 2016. In 2002, his daughter Cary began working in the retail operations as a store manager, moved to working on the holding company, and became president in 2016. Claytor has been an active participant in a variety of philanthropic and civic activities both statewide and in the Winchester area. He also was an officer in the Virginia Army National Guard.
• The 16th annual Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge begins Nov. 15 in conjunction with America Recycles Day. The Winchester-based Trex Company, which manufacturers composite decking, will present special rewards to area schools that recycle the most plastic film during the challenge. The competition challenges students across the country to collect and recycle as much polyethylene (PE) plastic film as possible over a five-month period between Nov. 15 and April 22, which is Earth Day. Top-performing schools have opportunities to win cash prizes of as much as $7,500, along with items produced with Trex products for their campuses. In addition to these national awards, Trex plans to recognize the top two elementary, middle and high schools in each of the company’s plant locations, which include Winchester/Frederick County, Fernley, Nev., and Little Rock, Ark. Schools can enroll by completing a short form at https://nextrex.com/view/programs. For more information, contact NexTrex@trex.com.
• Winchester-based American Woodmark Corporation, a leading manufacturer of cabinets, is expanding its operations in Hamlet, North Carolina, creating 131 jobs, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. The average salary will be $44,748. The company is also expanding operations in Monterrey, Mexico. This will increase American Woodmark’s stock kitchen and bath cabinet capacity for East Coast markets, representing a total expected capital investment of approximately $65 million over the next two years and create a total of more than 500 jobs. The company expects to pay for the expansions with cash on hand and borrowings from its revolving credit facility. “Our company strategy is focused on Growth, Digital Transformation and Platform Design or “GDP,” American Woodmark President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Culbreth stated in a company release. “Following a comprehensive review of our platform, we identified the need for additional capacity in our stock kitchen and bath cabinetry product lines. By adding a fourth facility in Mexico and expanding the Hamlet, North Carolina location, we will strengthen our overall supply chain and allow for incremental capacity in both categories on the east coast, which is one of the largest repair/remodel and new construction markets.”
• Tree of Crafts has opened at 5187 Main St., Stephens City. It is owned by Amber Holmes and her mother Melanie. Melanie loves to create personalized cards, 3D paper decor, wreaths and more. Amber creates one-of-a-kind tumblers, T-shirts, party and wedding decorations, and gifts. The business offers private events, classes and birthday parties. Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact: 540-481-9812 or creations@treeofcrafts.com. Or check it out on Facebook at @treeofcrafts
