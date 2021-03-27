Creekside Insurance Advisors, Inc. launched its new Property and Casualty Division, to include all personal and commercial lines, on Monday.
Stacy Webb, who joined Creekside on Jan. 4 as Vice President of Property and Casualty, will lead the new division.
Webb brings 20 years of insurance experience in practically all personal and commercial lines. His expertise includes due diligence, negotiation and placement of directors and officers insurance, cyber liability, errors and omissions, workers compensation, agricultural, home and auto, kidnap and ransom, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability risk transfer insurance for large and complex risks and practically all other business, farm and commercial risks.
Cheers to Charity, a newly formed 501c3 organization, announced its inaugural “10 in 10” spring fundraising campaign. Running from March 1 until May 10, the charity’s goal is to raise to raise $10,000 in 10 weeks for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lord Fairfax region.
Cheers to Charity’s mission is to support local charities by volunteering, fundraising, grant making and raising awareness to promote the greater good of the community. While it does not have a storefront or a staff, Cheers to Charity does have a dedicated group of volunteers that enjoys giving back to the community where they live, especially by hosting fun social events, happy hours, and musical programs that they‘ve been calling “fun/fund-raisers.”
If you’d like to donate, you can learn more by visiting www.cheerstocharityva.org or follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram — @cheerstocharityva.
The Shenandoah University Center for Immersive Learning (SCIL Lab) is available for a limited time to help area entrepreneurs learn how Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, 360 Video and/or 3D models can help pitch new business concepts or promote tech startups.
For an appointment, visit www.su.edu/scil and complete the inquiry form, or email scil@su.edu.
This opportunity is free and is made possible through funding from Go Virginia to foster business development in the Shenandoah Valley by connecting entrepreneurs to the Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) accelerator program. For more information, visit https://stauntonfund.org/s2v/.
