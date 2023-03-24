TVRC Business Leadership Program graduates 8
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber announces the graduates of the organization’s 2023 Winter Business Leadership Program. The purpose of the program is to teach leadership and management on a deeper level, helping those in attendance understand where they fit into the equation. This program is offered twice a year to both non-Chamber members and Chamber members.
The class was held each Wednesday beginning Feb. 8 for four consecutive Wednesdays, culminating with graduation on March 1.
The graduates are: Dustin Butcher, Blue Ridge United; Shiela Duvall, First Bank; Jill Edlich, Ravenwood Foundation; Mandy Jones, TWG Insurance; Jack Morana, Bone & Joint Specialists of Winchester, P.C.; Bill North, NorthStar Consulting; Ryan Oates, Water Street Financial, and Kevin Torres, Navy Federal Credit Union.
The next class is scheduled to begin in late September. To learn more, visit regionalchamber.biz.
Distinguished Farm Bureau Woman Award
Keighley Gore of Stephens City has been honored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation with the VFBF Distinguished Farm Bureau Woman Award, which she received March 11 at the group's annual Women's Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach. The award honors involvement in farm or agricultural business, an agricultural leadership role and participation in community activities. Through her work with the Frederick County Farm Bureau Women's Committee, Gore has been integral in advocating for agricultural education, such as the Beef-A-Palooza event to promote Beef Month and educate the community about beef cattle, nutrition, different cuts of meat and more. She also serves on the Frederick County Public Schools Agriculture Advisory Board and the Virginia FFA Foundation Board. She and her husband Levi have two children. Along with their family, operate a meat processing business. They also maintain honeybee hives and a small flock of chickens.
Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier recognized its top producing real estate agents for 2022. Locally, they are:
• International President’s Circle Top 5% of Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide: Lisa Behr, Old Town Winchester; Nicole Lewis and Tracy Link, Winchester.
• International Diamond Society Top 10% of Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide: Wendy Conner, Winchester; Sharon Daniels, Front Royal; Brooke Hulver and Patricia Snyder, Shenandoah County.
• International Sterling Society Top 16% of Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide: Craig Alexander, Front Royal; Elizabeth Crumrine, Elizabeth McKenzie and Timothy Shamblin, Winchester.
The following agents were given production awards:
• Chairman Award: Matt Bradley, Front Royal; Stuart Sinclair, Winchester.
• Platinum Award: John Feldman, Front Royal; Kelly Bauer and Gidget Smallwood, Winchester.
• Gold Award: Pam Baber and Kevin Drake, Winchester; Lauren Smith-Washbourne, Front Royal; Stacey Treadway, Harrisonburg.
Coldwell Banker Premier was established in 1994 by Steve DuBrueler, who affiliated with Coldwell Banker in 1995. DuBrueler was recently recognized as the Chandler Barton Spirit Award winner, the highest individual honor bestowed by the Coldwell Banker brand. With 16 offices and about 225 agents, it is one of the largest Coldwell Banker franchisees in the nation with more than $730 million in 2021 sales volume. The company serves clients in Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.
