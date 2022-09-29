WINCHESTER — At its 14th Business Forum Luncheon on Thursday, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley welcomed 225 in-person attendees and more than 30 virtual attendees for a panel discussion about employee retention and hybrid workplaces.
This is “a work-from-anywhere era,” said panel moderator Tammy Bjelland, founder and CEO of Workplaceless, a training company that improves remote and hybrid team effectiveness.
Whether employers are looking to find new talent or keep the employees they have, Bjelland said employers would be smart to consider ways of adapting with the times to offer flexibility in the workplace.
Employees “are moving where their values take them,” Bjelland said. By association, she said, "shifting employee values are shaping the future of work."
While two-thirds of companies are having trouble finding talent, she said, 64% of remote workers would consider leaving a job if forced to return to the office.
Seven in 10 employees recently surveyed said they would take flexibility over a promotion, she said, and 91% of survey respondents said companies should care about the mental health and well-being of their employees.
The MSV program — titled How Shifting Employee Values are Shaping the Future of Work — heard from four panelists: Tracy Fitzsimmons, president of Shenandoah University; Holly Kortright, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Navy Federal Credit Union; Sarah Cohen, president and founder of Route 11 Potato Chips; and Mika Cross, a federal workplace transformation strategist and futurist.
“We really wanted diverse perspectives,” Bjelland said after the program.
A Winchester resident and member of the MSV’s board of directors, Bjelland said organizers were looking for community leaders who would represent both small and large employers as well as educational and government settings.
The fact that they were all women was coincidental, she said, though she added, “We love what it represents.”
Though initially focused on the subject of remote work, the forum also addressed talent retention.
Cohen, who said that her business only functions if employees are working on-site, shared how she’s offered flexibility in other ways, such as cutting back on the number of Saturday shifts even though that affects weekend tours of the Mount Jackson potato chip factory.
“You have to care,” she said. “You just make adjustments, and it’s worked really well for me.”
Listening to employees is valuable to the general feeling of a company, said Cohen, who recognizes that her staff is the life force of her company.
People want to know they’re heard, she said.
“If I didn’t have a staff, we wouldn’t be making potato chips.”
One way Navy Federal has offered flexibility has been allowing for various types of shifts, Kortright said, along with offering a hybrid option with some days in the office and some at remote locations.
“You have to mitigate burnout now,” she said. “Four-day work weeks, I believe they will come to fruition.”
Concerned, though, that making too many concessions can bankrupt a business, Fitzsimmons advised having a written policy that protects both employees and employers.
Some options the university offers its employees are parental leave, the option of taking their infant to work except in certain cases, random vacation days and free tuition after a year on the job, which she said is “worth a lot of money.”
Cross asked attendees to raise their hand if they knew someone who switched jobs during the pandemic, and then, into the sea of raised hands, added that another 25% of workers around the world are currently looking for a new job.
“These things truly matter,” she said.
“It is definitely a challenging time. Things aren’t going back to the way they were, so what are we going to do about that?”
Presented by the MSV for 14 consecutive years, the 2022 Business Forum Luncheon was sponsored by First Bank.
“It’s really up my alley,” said Lisa Rutherford, senior vice president of human resources for First Bank.
The speakers were great, she said, and she enjoyed learning how best to retain employees in a changing market.
During the pandemic, she said 45% percent of her company was working remotely, and although some employees can remain virtual, she said others, like front-line retail workers, have to be on-site.
Now, she said, they have about 10% of their workers in hybrid roles.
John and Ann Fox, who closed their small business during the pandemic but are now focused on their hydroponic farm, Fox Urban Farm, attended the Business Forum for the first time.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “It’s good to hear everything.”
She agreed, saying, “I thought there was a great strong female presence up there.”
