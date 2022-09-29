Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons (left) is the first panelist to speak during the 2022 Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Business Forum Luncheon on Thursday at the museum. Joining Fitzsimmons on the panel are Holly Kortright (from left), executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna; moderator Tammy Bjelland, CEO of Workplaceless; Sarah Cohen, founder and president of Route 11 Potato Chips; and Mika Cross, U.S. government workplace transformation strategist and futurist, strategic adviser.