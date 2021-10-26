WINCHESTER — The Zenith Group, owned by Ken Broadbent, will soon be offering bus and van tours in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for local residents and tourists.
Founded in 1992, The Zenith Group has been known for event management, travel expertise and conferencing needs. Broadbent, though, said he felt like it was time to switch gears and focus on building stronger relationships with area wineries, breweries, tourist attractions and other small businesses in the region.
“I want to bring in tours to Winchester and Frederick County. We’ve already partnered with several wineries and breweries,” Broadbent said. “We want to bring tourism dollars into Winchester.”
The Zenith Group, currently based at 225 N. Cameron St., can accommodate winery tours, brewery tours, historical tours, group travel needs, business conference management, hotel arrangements, sporting event housing and more.
Broadbent said his company’s services are “perfect” for bridal showers, family reunions, birthday celebrations, employee team-building or “just a fun-filled weekend.”
Broadbent said he’s currently partnering with 5-Star Executive Chauffeuring in Middletown to prove the transportation and said he hopes to add a few buses to his fleet.
The idea is that folks would come from out of town and park locally at a single location to board a van or bus for a tour and then spend the rest of the evening and night taking in the local scene on their own.
“I love Winchester,” said Broadbent, who moved to the area from Massachusetts in the early 1980s. “I’m so in love with the City of Winchester and what it has to offer that I want to bring clients into Winchester. I want to concentrate on what we can do here and what we can do well here.”
Broadbent said he wants the company’s tours to be viewed as “experiences.”
“Everyone has been so supportive of what we’re doing,” he said. “We want to bring tourism and revenue, whatever we can do, to the City of Winchester and Frederick County.”
To help staff his new venture, Broadbent has hired Matt Haene, who will handle meetings and conventions, and Caroline Varona, who is handling much of the local tour business.
For more information about The Zenith Group and possible tours, contact Varona via email at caroline@thezenithgrp.com or by phone at 540-550-3918.
