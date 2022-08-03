Latest AP News
- Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
- Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
- Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal
- With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt
- Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed Wednesday in car accident, her office says
- Justice Department details threats against election workers
- South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
- 2 Kansas state lawmakers who faced legal issues ousted
- North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound
- Arizona's Arpaio narrows rival's lead in comeback attempt
- Eli Crane wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.
- Germany's Scholz says nuclear extension 'could make sense'
Local News
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
WINCHESTER — After a 2½-hour closed session, the Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to appoint John Lamanna as the school division's interim superintendent, effective Monday.
- Star staff report
-
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
WINCHESTER — A search warrant affidavit filed in Frederick County Circuit Court indicates a Maryland man accused of shooting at a local resident on Christmas Eve may have recorded the incident on his cellphone.
- By Kellen Stepler For The Winchester Star
- Updated
A Missouri-based law firm that specializes in rails-to-trails litigation is representing more than 100 landowners whose property rights will impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
WINCHESTER — If the 2 for 2 Foundation achieves its goal, the world’s largest ice cream sandwich and human ice cream cone will be constructed during a fundraiser this fall at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
Monday, August 01, 2022
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
- Updated
WINCHESTER — “This is one small step for technology and one giant leap for health and wellness in our community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said on Monday about Project Elevate — a 16-month process that Valley Health is undergoing to implement its own more robust version of …
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
WINCHESTER — Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas discussed the need for more federal and state resources to address mental illness during a fundraising event for 29th District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, on Thursday night at West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
