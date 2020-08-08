WHITE POST — A historic church building in Clarke County is for sale following attempts to significantly refurbish and re-establish it.
The former Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church, on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) south of Waterloo, is a simple, white building with a green metal roof and stained glass windows with green trim. Freed slaves established the church in 1884 on 1½-acres on what was then a plantation owned by John Alexander, who donated the tract where it was built.
In 2007, the building became part of the Greenway Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the church disbanded that year because of declining attendance.
The building’s interior recently was cleaned, weatherization was installed and its exterior was painted.
Yet some major improvements remain necessary. Among them are securing windows that had fallen out due to wood deterioration around them, replacing leaking parts of the roof and replacing shingles that either have fallen off.
Part of the ceiling inside the building recently collapsed, said Nanette Shepherd, a Maryland resident who attended services there as a child and has been overseeing efforts to care for the property.
Renovation needs have outgrown trustees’ financial resources and ability to do the work. Shepherd said the three trustees are advancing in age and are having health problems, and “they just don’t have the stamina to keep patching up the church.”
Many years ago, “the church was immaculate,” she recalled, crying during a phone interview. Now, “it’s deteriorating before our eyes.”
She and the trustees determined it would be in their best interest to put the property, which includes a cemetery, on the market. The asking price is $169,900.
However, Shepherd said a buyer would have to invest more to make the structure comply with building codes, such as by installing new electrical wiring.
The church building’s worship area must be maintained according to federal and state historic preservation rules. Still, part of the building that was later developed as a community center is not considered historical, and it could be torn down and rebuilt, Shepherd said.
A GoFundMe page online raised only $300 toward renovations planned by the trustees. Some promised donations didn’t come to fruition, Shepherd said. “We’ve come to a standstill.”
“I don’t think people realize the value as far as the history,” she said about the church.
Anyone interested in purchasing it can contact Bob Boden of Long & Foster/Webber & Associates at 540-662-3484, the online listing shows.
