BOYCE — The buzz in Boyce these days is about the buzzards that frequently perch atop the town's water tower.
The burly birds are causing problems for people in close proximity beneath. So town and Clarke County officials want to get the birds to move on.
Bev McKay, the county Board of Supervisors' White Post District representative, said other birds sometimes are seen on the tower, too. But it's mostly buzzards, he noted.
"As many as 20 or 30 can be up there at any given time," Town Manager David Winsatt estimated.
The largest gatherings seem to occur on cool mornings, Winsatt said, apparently when they seek closeness in hopes their combined body heat will keep them warm.
Mayor Zack Hudson recently told Boyce Town Council he saw an extremely large flock on the tank on Christmas Day.
Winsatt said residents have told him they're concerned about letting their cats and small dogs loose, afraid the buzzards will attack them.
Buzzards, also known as turkey vultures, feed largely on carrion and garbage. They also catch live prey.
And, when it comes to animals, what goes in must come out. The buzzards leave behind their excrement and urine, posing a potential public health problem.
"They can't flush the commode" like people can, Winsatt quipped.
It's simply unsanitary.
Therefore, the Clarke County Sanitary Authority, which maintains the water tower and supplies water/sewer service to Boyce, is looking into what it can do to get the buzzards to congregate elsewhere.
Several possible deterrents will be presented to the authority's board during its meeting on Tuesday, said Administrative Assistant Mary Meredith.
McKay, whose district includes Boyce and who also is on the authority, said the one most likely to work may be hanging an effigy of a buzzard on the tank.
"Buzzards won't go where there's a dead buzzard," he said.
Winsatt believes at least two or three effigies would be needed. Otherwise, wherever a lone likeness is installed, the buzzards will just get together on the other side of the tank, he reasoned.
Until a solution is achieved, the bands of buzzards are being taken in stride.
"It's weird, man," said Winsatt. But "it's quite spectacular" to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.