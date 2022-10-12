Bye Bye, putt-putt course

City of Winchester employees work on removing the miniature golf complex beside the Christianson Familyland playground in Jim Barnett Park on Friday, using a backhoe loader with a jackhammer attachment to break up the concrete. The course, which had fallen into disrepair, dates to 1986. For now, it will be converted into a functional green space for park patrons to enjoy. But park officials are brainstorming concepts for amenities that could potentially occupy that space in the future. The next Park Advisory Board meeting is Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the War Memorial Building at Jim Barnett Park.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

