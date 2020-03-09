WINCHESTER — Addison Williams, 13, of Frederick County will compete for the national title of USA National Junior Teen at Disney World this summer.
An eighth-grader at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, Addison is the reigning USA National Miss Virginia Junior Teen. She will represent the entire state of Virginia at Disney and compete for a $5,000 scholarship.
Addison will compete in evening gown, interview and a runway fashion show. The platform for USA National Miss is Crown C.A.R.E.S. (Creating a Respectful Environment for School). She has made a video about the importance of being kind to one another that will be sent to schools across Virginia.
Schools interested in having Addison make an appearance and speak about her projects (“Fill Your Bucket” for elementary students and “Leave Your Thumb Print” for middle school students), should email jennfw77@gmail.com
She is the daughter of Jennifer and Stuart Williams.
