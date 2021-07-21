WINCHESTER — A taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint in the 400 block of south Washington Street about 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
According to an email from Winchester Police Department Sgt. Adam R. Orndorff, the robber called Taxi Latino for a ride. He said the robber displayed a gun and fled on foot.
The robber is described as a thin, Black man between 20 and 25 years old and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a blue jacket with brown patches on the elbows and brown patches possibly on the front pockets. Anyone with information on the heist is asked to call the police at 540-662-4131 or use the anonymous P3 tip app.
Taxi robberies are rare in Winchester. The last one was in 2018 when a woman threatened a cabbie at knifepoint. The woman and her getaway driver were arrested shortly after the heist and have been convicted.
While rare locally, taxi robberies are common nationally and often involve violence. Between 2003 and 2013, the profession of chauffeur and taxi driver had the highest homicide rate for all jobs, according to 2016 study by the National Institutes for Health, which analyzed Bureau of Labor statistics.
In that period, 366 limousine and taxi drivers in the U.S. were killed at a rate of nearly 18 per 100,000, with Black and Latino men suffering a disproportionate amount of deaths. Drivers were more than twice as likely to be homicide victims as police officers, the second-deadliest profession in terms of homicides.
Robbery was the primary motive for cab robberies, followed by disputes and carjackings. A total of 82% of deaths involved guns. Homicides primarily occurred between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and most deaths were in the Midwest and South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.