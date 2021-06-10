BERRYVILLE — Town Council on Tuesday presented longtime Berryville resident Leona Fritts Cain a resolution in honor of her upcoming 100th birthday.
"It's a great way to start a meeting," said Mayor Jay Arnold.
Cain will celebrate her century milestone on June 26.
Born in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Cain graduated from Shepherd College (now Shepherd University) in 1943. She then taught junior high school English in several Maryland school districts.
Cain moved to Berryville in 1952 with her husband, Dr. Joseph Cain, when he joined the dental practice of Dr. Blanton Allen.
The Cains have three children: Carolyn Clotzman of Clarke County, Deborah Wine of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and Judith Oliver of Powhatan, along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren — with another due in July, the resolution mentions.
A member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church since the early 1950s, Cain has served as an officer of the church and a member of several of its committees, as well as a Sunday school teacher.
Cain, a former president of the American Cancer Society of Clarke County, was awarded the President’s Cup by the Commonwealth of Virginia American Cancer Society chapter for raising more than $10,000 for the organization, according to the resolution.
She also has been a member and officer of the Battletown Garden Club, Berryville Mothers Club and Berryville Women’s Club.
Arnold estimated that 10 pages could be written about Cain's service to the community. He said, though, the resolution couldn't include it all.
"She's had quite a life here in Berryville," he added.
Cain enjoys playing bridge, golfing, cooking and entertaining her family and friends, the resolution states.
Receiving applause, Cain accepted her resolution while surrounded by family and council members in the main upstairs meeting room of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
"Thank you so much for having me," she told the council.
