From the looks of President-elect Joe Biden’s selections for cabinet positions and other high offices it seems belief in “climate change” has become a litmus test. Biden appears to have raised climate change to the level of a religious doctrine.
In naming John Kerry a climate “czar,” Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) to head the Dept. of the Interior — if confirmed Haaland would become the first Native American cabinet secretary in history, a diversity priority for Biden — and Michael Regan, head of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality, who would be the first Black man to lead EPA (ditto on diversity), Biden has signaled he is all-in on using government to change the climate, which some believe is already improving because of technology and innovation in the private sector.
Here is a fundamental question: If Biden thinks government has the power to change the climate (it doesn’t), why hasn’t government been able to prevent hurricanes and other natural disasters?
COVID-19 is being used by politicians — nearly all of them Democrats — to erode our liberties. If given the power to dictate what we drive, the type of house we can live in and other freedoms we have long taken for granted, government will not be able to resist adding even more demands in the name of saving the planet.
At the 2016 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, climate change disciples laid out their vision for America’s future. By 2030, some forecast:
• The U.S. will not be the world’s leading superpower.
• A billion people will be displaced by climate change.
• Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide.
• There will be a global price on carbon (and) this will help make fossil fuels history.
If these initiatives are enacted, it will turn the United States into something other than what we have enjoyed for two centuries. Some comments by the Davos attendees dismissed the notion that a majority of citizens should decide such crucial matters, leaving decisions instead to unaccountable elites.
This is the stuff of dictatorship, little different from what communist leaders have done in the past, and in the present in China.
President-elect Biden has called climate change a “crisis.” How many crises can we deal with at one time? I thought COVID-19 was a crisis. How about getting that under control before we start addressing climate, which is changing, but for the better in many places and provably in the U.S.
According to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization “committed to shaping a secure and sustainable energy future for all,” “The United States saw the largest decline in energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 on a country basis — a fall of 140 Mt, or 2.9 percent, to 4.8 Gt. U.S. emissions are now down almost 1 Gt from their peak in the year 2000, the largest absolute decline by any country over that period.”
Opinion polls have been all over the place on this issue. Prior to the election, an NPR/PBS News Hour Marist poll found climate change taking over the top spot of concerns for Democrats. The economy remained the number one issue for Republicans with climate change not registering among those polled.
The media will join politicians and some “experts” to promote climate change during the Biden administration, including end-of-the-world scenarios with little or no scientific information that contradicts their line. Two years ago, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Toddannounced he would not have any guests on who doubted climate change. This is censorship and the promotion of a single point of view constitutes indoctrination.
Implementing the Biden climate doctrine will cost a fortune and result in an outcome most Americans will not like.
This column is cruelly fitting to the STAR’s long standing tradition of climate denial and anti-scientific bias. As far back as November, 2015 STAR editor Adrian O’Conner responded to Bernie Sander’s debate comment that the greatest threat to America was climate change. O’Conner’s editorial comment was that this was a “classic example of current double-down, head-in-the-sand liberalism — focusing on a “problem” that, at best, is speculative or, at worst, a colossal hoax”.
Since that time, global mean temperatures continue to set records, with the last 4 decades the warmest ever and the 5 warmest years ever recorded in the last 5 years. Atmospheric CO2 has now climbed to 46% above preindustrial levels, the highest in 800,000 years. The Middle East documented the hottest spots ever recorded on Earth, and Arctic summer sea ice minimums continue to set global records. The droughts, floods, and wildfires continue to make headlines the world over.
In light of the overwhelming evidence, the compelling data and the endorsement of over 95% of legitimate climate scientists, along with NASA, NOAA, the USGS, Scientific American and Nature, every environmental and conservation organization and every national scientific academy on the planet, I am still waiting for the STAR to retract its editorial statement. And Adrian’s apology.
It's not a religious doctrine, it's science
This bizarre anti-scientific, anti-intellectual column resorts to the petulant arguments of a four year old. Government may not be able to stop a hurricane, but it can act to mitigate atmospheric levels of man-made CO2, now 45% higher than preindustrial levels. Government already mandates what vehicle equipment and efficiency we must have, and codes specific features for every house we occupy, for the benefit of every citizen. This is not the stuff of dictatorships. This shows the recognition by our elected officials to acknowledge the rationale for empiricism, which is based on evidence that clearly shows we must act now or face the horrors of a Four Degree World-- with Richmond hotter than San Antonio is today, with ever more devastating storms, floods, droughts, and fires, and collapse of agriculture and dying cattle and chickens. These scenarios are not a dark fantasy brought by evil scientists to alter the course of our political and economic future. They reflect the simple fact that science is the best predictive method ever employed in the history of mankind. Much like South Korea's rational and dispassionate response to Covid (under 500 cases) these efforts will result in control of the crisis and prevention of the runaway catastrophe like the one that we see before us under the Trump administration.
You lunatic, sky-is-falling, climate warming, cooling, warming nutbags have been claiming that the world is in eminent danger since the seventies. No one believes this nonsense. Get help.
Get a dictionary
Get a life.
The same tiny group of drooling, mouth breathing anonymous detractors. Tell us more about yourselves! Did you graduate from high school? Have you read any books about climate, or anything else? Do you subscribe to any substantive magazines or follow any recognized authorities (you don't quote them). If you want to debate a topic, it would be nice to know what level to start.
The problem with trying to debate climate deniers is that it really isn't a debate. Much like Travis View's comments about QAnon, these deniers are working on a different level. As Mr. View explains "You can't reason someone out of a position that they were never reasoned into. People do not get into this position because they were convinced by the arguments. Rather, it's because it fills an emotional need they aren't getting elsewhere, and for that reason it's very difficult to change their position."
And I kinda get that. I understand that people don't want electric cars, or re-insulate their homes, or lose their fossil fuel jobs and live in a restricted energy environment. People don't want to change. But what is the alternative, not for now but also years or generations from now?
In order to understand what our choices are, we must understand the basics. We have to accept what the data shows us, how the globe is changing, what the experts are saying. We have to acquire the concepts of what a greenhouse gas is, what a Relative Concentration Pathway represents, what levels we have already reached, what future levels would be and what that would involve.
We have to accept that the future ain't pretty unless we act. By the end of this century, our lovely valley could go from a dozen summer days over 90 degrees to over 100 days--that's the entire summer. Think of it. Corn can't grow in those conditions, cattle flounder and chickens die. Our entire lifestyle would change in inconceivable ways. Ultimately we could lose our coastal cities, 80% of Florida, the Bahamas, Bangladesh and huge parts of Asia to sea level flooding. It's simply incomprehensible that intelligent, rational beings would let that happen to the only planet we can live on, the only home for us and future generations.
@Bernie - When arrogance far exceeds intellect - https://junkscience.com/wrong-again-2020s-failed-climate-doomsaying/ [lol] You can't argue with a klimate kultist...
Nice link; some really far-fetched projections from as far back as the 1970’s.
So what really did happen? Here’s what NOAA reported in the last 12 months.
January : The U.S. experienced 14 separate disasters costing 1 Billion dollars each. Since 1980, 258 disasters have cost 1.75 Trillion dollars. Unprecedented wildfires devastated Australia.
Feb: Climate scientist Danielle Claar reports on the 2015 El Nino’s catastrophic effects on coral reefs in the Pacific Ocean. Author Nat Johnson reports on the Indian Ocean Dipole, a climate pattern that contributed to the wildfires in Australia.
March: reports that the winter of 2020 was the second warmest on record for the globe.
April: Again goes on record as the second warmest ever in the history of the planet.
May: As the region’s dry summer approaches, precipitation deficits in the Pacific Northwest pose a threat to livestock, farmers, fishermen, and firefighters.
June: Most of the country looks to a record warm June. Every single month now appears to be the warmest or second warmest on record. Tropical storms that were once hurricanes pose great threat of extreme rain.
July: a discussion of flood related vehicle deaths, which are on the rise.
August: Tropical wetness on the East Coast while dryness continues in the Southwest. July ends up being a scorching month in a scorching year. Wildfires across Colorado have led to the shutdown of major thoroughfares across the state. Hundreds of wildfires burned over a million acres of California.
September: A newly published drought survey shows very high vulnerability forecast for Montana, Oklahoma, and Iowa. September 2020 was the hottest September on record for the globe.
October: Forecasts for the month predict much hotter and drier than historical average. Not a great outlook for the wildfire-affected West.
November: A large, warm pool of ocean water in the Indian and west Pacific Oceans has been growing warmer and expanding since 1900, impacting climate oscillations and regional rainfall. November was the second warmest November on record, making 2020 either the warmest year ever or tied for the record warmest year.
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/category/extreme-events
This hagannut thinks every disaster that has ever happened is the result of man-made climate change. They don't come any nuttier than that.
South Korea today reports 60,000 cases and 879 deaths. Still far below the incidence and mortality here in the Land of the Free. At the beginning of the pandemic, South Korea had more COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in the world outside of China. Ironically, the public health methods they employed closely followed those developed and introduced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which formerly served as a scientific beacon for such activities worldwide. South Korea instituted effective containment and mitigation strategies, which they maintained in place until new cases and deaths were practically nonexistent.
In contrast to South Korea, the U.S. government mounted a delayed and fragmented response, which they maintained only until a "flattening of the curve," according to the researchers. Further, containment and mitigation strategies were piecemeal and resulted from individual responses of individual states
