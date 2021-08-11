A cut-your-own sunflower event will take place this weekend in a field of flowers on the campus of Winchester Medical Center.
The sunflowers, planted by the WMC Morale and Welfare Committee, are in full bloom behind the Wellness & Fitness Center, and Valley Health invites its staff and community members to stop by from 4-8 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to cut flowers to bring home.
The event is meant to shed some light on mental illness, said registered nurse Tammy Monkman, who suggested the committee use sunflowers as a symbol for hope and relief from depression.
“You look at the field and you can’t help but smile,” she said.
The idea came after she learned that the International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression (IFred) uses the sunflower as a symbol of hope for people with depression, Monkman recalled.
The stigma of mental illness makes it hard for people to talk about depression and ask for help, but by adopting the sunflower as a way of spreading hope, the program reaches more people, she said.
Monkman said her IFred sunflower pin regularly attracts comments that lead to conversations about depression, and she hopes the same will be true of the sunflower field.
The idea for the sunflower field grew from conversations Monkman had with Behavioral Health Services Director Karen Dorr. They took it to the WMC Morale and Welfare Committee, which agreed to move forward with the idea.
This is the first year the hospital has offered the sunflower field for public harvesting, Monkman said.
IFred also encourages planting Gardens for Hope to shine a light on the 350 million people with depression around the world, a Valley Health news release explains.
“Much as sunflowers grow toward the sun, those with depression seek light to help manage their dark episodes,” the release states. “IFred research shows that hope is teachable; as hope increases, depression and anxiety decrease, and emotional regulation and resilience rise.”
Those who come to harvest a sunflower bouquet this week will also have the opportunity to engage with Behavioral Health staff, volunteers from the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness), and the WMC Morale and Welfare Committee.
