Calm Casting

Local News
Thursday, September 01, 2022
WINCHESTER — Adam Marcus Griffin, a 36-year-old member of the Latin Kings street gang in Winchester, was found guilty on all counts Thursday night, concluding a murder/solicitation of murder trial that began Monday in Winchester Circuit Court.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
WINCHESTER — A Winchester Circuit Court jury is expected to begin deliberations today in the murder/solicitation of murder case involving a member of the Latin Kings street gang.
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
A powerful storm on Tuesday afternoon toppled up to 25 power poles along Greenwood Road in Frederick County east of Winchester, leaving about 4,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members without electricity.
WINCHESTER — After calling 23 witnesses to the stand, the prosecution has rested in the murder/solicitation of murder trial of Adam Marcus “Loco” Griffin.
WINCHESTER — Residents of Patsy Cline’s hometown are invited this weekend to celebrate what would have been the legendary country music singer’s 90th birthday.
BERRYVILLE — An appeal of Clarke County Circuit Court's decision to let the county take ownership of a Confederate monument near the courthouse is underway.
Don't have a library card? Handley Regional Library System celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month in September
WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System, the American Library Association and libraries around the nation will be celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September, according to a news release from the library system.
A listing of farm markets in Friday's paper contained incorrect information for Cline's Farm in Clear Brook. The market is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Beth Nowak from Freight Station Farmers Market is there on Wednesday and Saturday. The …
