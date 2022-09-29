WINCHESTER — The developer of Cameron Square has proposed some significant changes to the mixed-use complex planned for downtown Winchester.
Those changes include more apartments, less floor space for retail tenants, additional indoor amenities for residents and the elimination of an outdoor swimming pool.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told council's Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday the proposed alterations to what would be the largest residential development ever built in downtown Winchester came up during the months-long formulation of its site plan, and the changes may be significant enough to require the issuance of a new conditional-use permit (CUP) before construction can begin.
Developer Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond plans on building Cameron Square along the 200 block of East Piccadilly Street and the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street, with the front of the complex located where Winchester Towers stood at 200 N. Cameron St. before it was demolished by the city in late 2016.
The CUP for Cameron Square that City Council approved on Oct. 12 of last year allowed for up to 175 apartments. At that time, Lynx Ventures was proposing 171 units.
Ronald Mislowsky of the Winchester engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc., which is working with Lynx on the Cameron Square project, said on Thursday that Lynx now wants all 175 apartments. While the specific distribution of those apartments has not yet been disclosed, the original plan called for 11 studio units, 123 one-bedroom apartments and 37 two-bedroom dwellings.
Two of the four additional apartments would occupy some of the space originally intended for retail or restaurant use, Mislowsky said. That reduces the amount of proposed commercial space in the mixed-use complex from about 8,000 square feet to 5,853 square feet.
A proposed parking garage for tenants originally called for 171 spaces, but that number has increased to 180, Youmans said.
Another change to the site plan is the elimination of an outdoor swimming pool for residents. Instead, Youmans said there will be extra indoor amenities including a club room and a deck on the roof of a five-story apartment building.
The five-story structure was not part of the original Cameron Square proposal, which stated the tallest building in the complex would be four stories. The five-story building was introduced in January and has already been approved by the Winchester Board of Architectural Review.
"Staff has no issues with any of the architectural changes, including development of the fifth floor," Youmans said on Thursday.
In the area where the swimming pool would have been will be an alley connecting East Fairfax Lane — which will be closed to the public and used only for emergency access to the mixed-use complex — to East Piccadilly Street.
"There's some significant changes in here," committee member David Smith said.
However, committee Chairman Richard Bell said most of the proposed changes amount to swapping one thing for another, so the revised Cameron Square site plans are still in "general conformity" with the existing CUP.
Bell and Smith agreed that Lynx does not have to ask City Council for a new CUP.
That presents another problem, though. Youmans said City Code requires the recipient of a CUP to start work on the permitted project within one year. Since Lynx's CUP was issued on Oct. 12, it has less than two weeks to start site work or the CUP will expire.
Youmans said that shouldn't be a problem. There are buildings at the site slated for demolition, and the permits required to tear down the structure have already been issued by the city. If demolition of at least one existing building begins by Oct. 12, the CUP will remain in force.
Smith asked when the actual construction of Cameron Square would begin.
"Probably next year," Mislowsky said.
"Next year, as in the next couple of months?" Smith asked.
"Yes sir," Mislowsky replied.
A comprehensive list of all of the proposed changes to the Cameron Square mixed-use development is available at https://bit.ly/3UNNPXG.
