WINCHESTER — It appears that a vacant lot in downtown Winchester won’t be empty for much longer.
The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Tuesday morning said Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond is expected to finalize its purchase of the former Winchester Towers site by the end of October.
The parcel, comprising about a third of an acre, is key to Lynx’s proposed construction of Cameron Square, a mixed-use residential and commercial complex envisioned for the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street that would include 171 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a concrete parking deck with 195 spaces and room for two ground-level retail businesses.
“This is a very large project that will have a significant impact on the future of our downtown,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday.
Last month, Lynx purchased a bundle of privately owned lots needed for Cameron Square’s construction from Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester for approximately $2.6 million. Next month, City Council is expected to vote on a request from Lynx to convey by quitclaim deed a 5,794-square-foot parcel of city-owned land on East Fairfax Lane that would be integrated into Cameron Square for use by its tenants and the city’s emergency services.
The Winchester Towers site was first developed in 1962 as the four-story Darlington Motor Inn. The building was later converted into apartments and fell into disrepair. City Council bought the property in October 2014 for $795,000, then sold it to the EDA for the same price in August 2016. The EDA spent another $388,000 to demolish the former hotel in late 2016, leaving behind a vacant lot that has remained untouched for nearly five years.
The EDA is selling the site at a loss in order to encourage residential and commercial development downtown. According to a February 2020 agreement, Lynx will pay the authority $325,000 for the empty parcel.
On Tuesday, the EDA unanimously agreed to give Lynx until Oct. 29 to finalize its purchase of the former Winchester Towers site. By then, Hershberger said, Lynx should know if City Council has approved the company’s pending conditional-use permit that is required for the construction of Cameron Square.
While no one can predict the future, Hershberger said he does not foresee any issues that would stop Lynx from buying the vacant parcel at 200-214 N. Cameron St.
“Our expectation, since they have purchased the adjoining properties, is that they will close on our property,” he said.
If Lynx does back out of the deal, though, “We would find another alternative for the site,” Hershberger said.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Lauri Bridgeforth, Cary Craig and James Imoh. Member Doug Toan was absent.
