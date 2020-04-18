WINCHESTER — The cause of a fire that destroyed homes at 609 and 611 S. Cameron St. on April 3 has been ruled accidental.
Winchester Fire Marshal Jeremy Wade Luttrell said in a written statement Friday that he couldn’t determine the specific cause, but electrical problems or improperly discarded smoking materials couldn’t be ruled out. Luttrell wrote that he worked with the property manager and an insurance investigator and conducted multiple interviews with tenants. He said in an email that the fire began on the first floor deck/porch area of 609 S. Cameron St. and that cooking on a grill was ruled out as a cause of the blaze.
The fire, which was called in at 5:17 p.m. on a windy evening, quickly spread south to 611 S. Cameron St., which is just five yards away from 609 S. Cameron. No one was hurt in the fast-moving blaze, but police had to help three people flee from 611 S. Cameron St., including a 93-year-old woman in a wheelchair. The fire displaced six people and caused about $190,000 in damage.
