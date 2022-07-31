WINCHESTER — On Friday morning, day campers from around the area met for the last day of the weeklong Camp Follow The Leader at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, where many enjoyed their first-ever camp experience.
The camp is for children ages 6 to 10 with special needs and pairs them with one or more buddy volunteers who are in high school, college or graduate school.
It’s “an amazing experience,” said Coley Carpenter, 26. “I would say they can’t really get it anywhere else.”
The one-on-one relationships are what make the camp unique, said Angela Eberle, a Valley Health physical therapist who co-directs the camp with occupational therapists Matthew Thompson and Molly Connor-Hall.
“That is the keystone of the camp,” Eberle said. “Every camper gets a buddy volunteer. Some get two. … They get what they need.”
The camp charges $75 tuition but offers scholarships that bring the cost down to $25. Campers bring their own lunch.
The Winchester Medical Center Foundation covers the remainder of their costs through grant money.
“It’s because of them that we can keep going,” Eberly said.
The camp started in 2005, and she said they’ve received the grant every year. Eberle also praised Bethel Lutheran for offering their building and grounds all week.
“They are wonderful hosts,” she said.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, the 24 campers were split into two groups, half enjoying activities at the church while the other half attended a local field trip. Then the following day, they would switch places.
Monday’s field trip was at Northside Lanes, Tuesday’s was at the Discovery Museum, Wednesday’s at East Coast Gymnastics and Thursday’s at the pool at Stonebrook Country Club.
On Friday, all the campers and their buddies enjoyed a carnival atmosphere with a petting zoo, horseback riding, music therapy, a magician and balloon artist, a face painter and various craft stations.
Campers could invite family and friends to a luncheon provided by Chick-fil-A, included in the cost of the camp, and they celebrated the end of a fun week with awards and a slideshow of photos.
Jorge Chang, 9, of Winchester, got to look at the animals, help with potting a plant and work on a rocket craft, said his buddy volunteer, Emma Wagley, 25, a physical therapy student at Shenandoah University.
Jorge has cerebral palsy, and Wagley said that he had an exciting day on Friday.
“He wrote his name,” she said. “That was pretty big.”
At East Coast Gymnastics on Wednesday, Jorge played on a trampoline with buddy volunteer Reid Malony, 17, a student at James Wood High School.
“He loves riding on the bus,” Reid said.
Though Jorge doesn’t talk, he can vocalize his interest, Reid said.
“We painted some picture frames,” Reid said. They also made a jellyfish out of streamers.
Carpenter, of Fauquier County, was volunteering all week by helping campers with their gross motor skills.
A first-time volunteer at the camp, she said it’s a great experience to add to her master’s program in occupational therapy at Shenandoah University.
The activities have exceeded her expectations, especially the quiet areas where campers can calm down as needed or interact with sensory toys like fidget spinners and bubbles.
At Friday’s music therapy session with music therapists Tara Lescalleet and Samuel Christie, Carpenter helped out on gross motor skills.
“The kids just really loved it,” she said.
A former elementary school physical education teacher, Carpenter enjoyed seeing how the campers were getting along through the week.
“For the most part, it seems like they’ve really taken to their groups,” she said.
Pointing out a couple of campers who were hanging out away from their group, she said it’s nice to see them making friends.
In addition to the petting zoo animals and horses, a dog was available at the start of each day to provide a calming presence for campers as they arrived.
“They had a really good time,” said Kevin Owens, a magician who was there with his wife, face-painter Michelle Owens.
Standing under a dry pavilion as rain poured down, he said that Friday’s weather cooperated for the most part.
A “magician and balloon guy” for 38 years, he’ll be at the Frederick County Fair today and in September will be at the Edinburg Ole Time Festival.
Camp Follow the Leader is about opening doors for kids who haven’t had that chance elsewhere.
For many, this is their first camp experience, Eberly said.
She’s unaware of other camps that offer the same sort of one-on-one experience.
Children with physical, emotional or behavioral struggles are welcome, and she said the camp will accommodate them as best they can.
And although activities are planned, she said campers are free to step away as often as they need to.
“They direct pretty much what they’re doing," she said.
For more info, go to tinyurl.com/camp-leader.
