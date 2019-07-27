WINCHESTER — Children with special needs often miss out on the summer camp activities their peers get to participate in. But thanks to Camp Follow the Leader, 30 local children were given a safe, fun day-camp experience this week.
On Friday, the Camp Follow the Leader wrapped up its 15th year at Bethel Lutheran Church with bunnies from Winchester Medical Center's Animal Assisted Therapy program, music therapy and horseback riding with Horses with Hearts from Martinsburg, W.Va.
Camp Follow the Leader is sponsored by Valley Health Rehabilitation Services and is financially supported by a grant from the Winchester Medical Center Foundation. The half-day camp serves children from ages 6 to 10. Activities at Camp Follow the Leader are planned to accommodate — and stretch — the physical, social and sensory challenges of campers, each of whom has a volunteer “buddy” for the week, usually a high school or college student.
The event is co-directed by Valley Health System pediatric physical therapist Angela Eberle and pediatric occupational therapist Molly Connor-Hall and is staffed by pediatric rehabilitation practitioners from VHS, Shenandoah University faculty and students, and church and community volunteers.
Some of the week’s activities included field trips to the to the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Friendship Fire Company, Shenandoah Tumblers Gymnastics and the pool at Stonebrook Country Club.
Josh Wenig, a 42-year-old occupational therapy graduate student at Shenandoah University, said this was his first year participating in the camp. He worked with groups of kids to encourage them to interact socially and work with one another. He said he wishes there were more programs like Camp Follow the Leader throughout the country.
Winchester resident Tori Rittelmeyer, 17, decided to be a buddy this year after her physical therapist said she would be a good candidate. Tori has used a wheelchair most of her life because she has cerebral palsy.
“I wish I was able to do something like this when I was younger,” Tori said. “So I thought it would be a good opportunity to do it now.”
Both Wenig and Rittelmeyer said the highlight of their week was an activity in which the children connected hard spaghetti and marshmallows to make a large circle.
“It was a way of saying ‘We are all in this together. Nobody is by themselves. Nobody is in this alone,’” Wenig said. “For me, that was really neat. Hopefully, it will stick with some of these kids when they grow up.”
Stephens City resident Christy Judd brought her 10-year-old son Ethan, who has physical disabilities, to the camp for his third and final year. She said the event encourages independence and helped Ethan make several friends.
“He really feels safe to try new things that he maybe wouldn’t be willing to try otherwise,” Judd said. “We went from him wanting to hold onto me the first year to him being like, ‘Go away mom.’”
She said that one year Ethan was upset when she planned a vacation for camp week and he was unable to go. Ethan uses a walker and a stroller and doesn’t get to participate in camp-like activities often, she said.
“Going to a discovery museum or a bowling alley when it’s a typical Saturday morning is not really safe because he can get knocked over and hurt,” Judd said. “But in this instance, we can go and there is so much support. It gives him the freedom to explore new things.”
Ethan said his favorite thing at camp were the field trips. His buddy, Central High School Student Taylor Ray, said she would return to volunteer next year.
“(Ethan) walking on the balance beam at Shenandoah Gymnastics was very humbling for me to watch,” Taylor said. “Me and his nurse held his hand and he walked across the beam. It was something I will never forget.”
