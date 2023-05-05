WINCHESTER — They took different journeys to get there, but Timmy Campbell and Claire Snell found themselves at the same place on Friday afternoon.
The 14-year-olds from Winchester each stood on top of a podium with trophies on the infield of Handley High School's James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium as champions with the fastest boys' and girls' times, respectively, at the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids Bloomin' Mile.
More than 960 children age 6-14 competed in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival event that begins and ends on Handley Boulevard, 110 more than last year.
Campbell placed third in the 12-14 age division behind two 14-year-olds at last year's Bloomin' Mile in 5:30, just 7.1 seconds behind the winner. He won this year's race in 5:24.9.
Snell, on the other hand, made a tremendous leap while running with the boys. (The boys' and girls' 12-14-year-olds always run at the same time). She finished 12th in the girls' 12-14 division last year in 7:14, 79.3 seconds behind champion Kate Konyar, this year's Winchester Star Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year as a freshman at James Wood High School. With Konyar standing at the finish line as a meet helper, Snell crossed it in in 5:55.6, a tenth of a second faster than Konyar ran last year.
Campbell — an eighth-grader at Sacred Heart Academy — said he wasn't sure if he would win, but it was definitely his goal. Last year's race was captured in a sprint to the finish, but Campbell left no doubt who this year's champion would be. He won by more than 10 seconds.
"At the halfway point is when I couldn't hear anyone behind me, and the cheering was pretty delayed for the person behind me," said Campbell, who runs cross country for Sacred Heart and participates in basketball, soccer, swimming and football. "That was when I realized, 'Oh, I'm pretty far ahead, so that's really good.' It feels good to win this."
Snell — an eighth-grader at Frederick County Middle School who also plays basketball — had the ninth-best time regardless of gender. Friday was actually the first time she ran the mile this year — in track, she's posted best times of 2:49 in the 800, 1:09 in the 400 and 32 seconds in the 200.
"I think I did good," Snell said. "I pushed myself. I just tried to stay in the front and stay at my own pace, and I kind of sped up at the end. I didn't think I was going to be first for the girls."
No girl came within 14.5 seconds of Snell in the 12-14-year-old race. The second fastest girls' female time of the day was actually recorded by a 10-year-old.
Kennedy Combs of Winchester — who won the 8-9 race in 6:47.5 last year — blazed to a time of 6:05.9 to win the girls' 10-11 race by almost 18 seconds. Combs is a fifth-grader at Greenwood Mill Elementary School whose mother Shannon ran for Edinboro University. Also a swimmer for Valley Swim Team Phoenix in Strasburg, Combs recorded a 6:19 in last year's Loudoun Street Mile.
Combs briefly moved her hands toward her stomach after her race, but she almost immediately stood right back up to walk through the finish chute.
"I think I started out a little too fast, but I think I did good," said Combs, who added that she started to separate from the field in the middle of the race. "[What I enjoy about this race is] that everyone comes together in Winchester and really has fun."
There was plenty of joy at Saturday's race. One boy in the 10-11 race danced and as he crossed the line, jumping back and forth with both feet, and there were a few children with green and pink hair, including one boy with a green mohawk.
Children were also quick to show their appreciation for each other, with 10-11 winner William Norris IV, 11, of Stephens City and Trey Clarke, 10, of Stephenson slapping hands with each other after Norris held off Clarke by seventh-tenths of a second in a sprint to the finish. Both screamed as they neared the line, with Norris winning in 5:56.3. Clarke ran 5:57.0.
The joy of the participants' parents was on display as well. After Jacoby Long's impressive seven-second win in 6:11.2 in the boys' 8-9 race, his mother Laura Eagan screamed as she wrapped him in a hug after Long made his way through the finish chute.
Long — a 9-year-old student at John Kerr Elementary School — was competing in the Bloomin' Mile for the first time. Wearing matching black and yellow Winchester Parks & Recreation shirts, Long would later pose for pictures with the two 6-7 division winners — his younger sister Aubrey, 7, who won by 14 seconds in 7:41.1, and Liam Johnson. The 7-year-old Johnson from Winchester won by eight seconds in 6:54.2.
"The only thing I told my parents was that I was going to come in first, second or third," said Jacoby Long, who plays soccer, football, baseball and basketball. "It's just fun having all these other fast people to compete against. It just gets me motivated."
The girls' 8-9 division also featured a stellar performance by the winner. Lucy Thomsen, 8, of Winchester, won by almost 25 seconds in 6:30.3. She captured the girls' 6-7 title last year in 7:08.
Other age group trophy recipients (top three): Boys' 12-14: 2. Halston Wright, 14, Winchester, 5:35.3; 3. Zach Harrington, 14, Cross Junction, 5:42.4. Girls' 12-14: 2. DeLaney Newcome, 14, Capon Bridge, W.Va., 6:10.1; 3. L. Keefauver, 12, White Post, 6:17.7; Boys' 10-11: 3. E. Sidlowski, 11, Winchester, 6:06.6. Girls' 10-11: 2. L. Artz, 11, Woodstock, 6:23.8; 3. A. Rice, 11, Winchester, 6:39.3. Boys' 8-9: 2. B. Cornwell, 9, Winchester, 6:19.6; 3. N. Lingo, 9, Winchester, 6:20.6. Girls' 8-9: 2. A. Kubeika, 8, Winchester, 6:55.2; 3. N. Magruder, 8, Stephens City, 7:04.6. Boys' 6-7: 2. R. Tonovitz, 7, Stephens City, 7:02.2; 3. C. Bureau, 7, Winchester, 7:14.4. Girls' 6-7: C. Keefauver, 7, White Post, 7:55.8; 3. M. Harris, 7, Winchester, 8:04.4.
