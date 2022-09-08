Campus life

Shenandoah University sophomore Avery Atkins of Strasburg, a nursing major, has some company in the form of a saxophone-playing bronze hornet while sitting outside Ruebush Hall on the campus in Winchester Tuesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

