WINCHESTER — Ten newly-installed signs on the campus of John Handley High School (JHHS) enable visitors to learn about the school’s history and namesake.
Unveiled during a ceremony Monday afternoon, the signs are on pedestals along walkways near the football field and track. Each uses photos and text to summarize a decade in the history of the school, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The signs — called “The Decades Walk” — are a project initiated by OneHandley, a group of alumni volunteers organizing events related to the anniversary, with help from community organizations and businesses.
“You can’t just do everything by yourself,” quipped Jerry Headley, the group’s chairman of archives and history who oversaw the project.
A native of Ireland, Handley came to America in the 1850s and became a lawyer and judge. He never lived in Winchester, but he became fond of the community while repeatedly visiting a friend who lived in Frederick County.
Washington, D.C., and Scranton, Pennsylvania, were among places he lived.
Handley was 60 when he died in 1895. Upon his death, the first sign elaborates, he was buried in Mount Hebron Cemetery at his request. When his will was probated, it was discovered that “the residue of his estate was bequeathed to Winchester” to help educate the city’s poor.
According to history on JHHS’s website, Handley bequeathed $250,000 to Winchester to be invested by city leaders. When the investment reached a value of $500,000, some of it was to be used to build the library off Piccadilly Street. The remainder was to be accumulated for 20 years and then be used to build schools.
Construction of the high school began in the early 1920s. The cornerstone was laid on June 13, 1923, and the school opened the following September.
Those accomplishments, as well as the school’s first football team and first principal, Arthur Jarman, are noted on the second sign.
The third sign remembers Garland Quarles, who worked at Handley as a teacher and principal before becoming Winchester’s superintendent of schools. He retired in 1965.
Other than Handley, “probably no other name is more associated with this school,” said Headley, a member of the Class of 1956.
A “student of Shakespeare,” Quarles “combined the practicality of an administrator with the depth of a scholar to a degree virtually unknown in modern education” at the time, the sign quotes his successor, Ralph Sherrard, as saying.
Many of the signs detail JHHS’ athletic successes, like its first undefeated football team in 1945.
“Sports are a big part of high school, period,” Headley said. “If it weren’t for sports, a lot of people probably wouldn’t be in high school. It keeps them there.”
One sign mentions Jason Morgan, who in 1985 set a record in the 800-meter race that holds today.
Morgan probably was “the best all-around athlete to ever come through this school,” said Jimmy Dix, a member of the Class of 1959. He was one of roughly 25 people at the unveiling ceremony.
Another sign recalls that while JHHS always had a homecoming in the fall, it wasn’t until 1954 that the first homecoming queen, Betty Haymaker, was selected.
Not all of the school’s history is rosy.
Segregation ended at JHHS in 1963, and its first African American graduate, Gloria Ann Brown, received her diploma two years later. However, racial tensions in 1975 prompted the school to close for four days until parents, teachers, administrators and community members could resolve their differences.
“That spirit of cooperation and commitment continues today,” a sign reads, “and provides a safe and secure environment allowing all students to learn and achieve.”
“We should be proud that we survived (the tensions) and thrived,” said Harry Smith, chairman of OneHandley’s steering committee.
Technology — as it’s regarded today — came to JHHS in the 1990s when students began learning how to type on computers. A sign recalls that the school had three computer labs, plus computers in the library and at least one per classroom.
That was a big deal back then, Headley indicated.
The last sign along the walk details accomplishments since the start of the 21st century. They include renovations to JHHS as well as overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the years, “the school has endured and will continue to, largely due to the staff and faculty and all they do” to help students be successful in life, said Headley.
Karen Schultz, a Shenandoah University faculty member and former Winchester School Board member, encourages JHHS students and the public alike to visit the signs and learn about school history and how Handley’s contributions were extremely important to Winchester’s growth and development.
The school is “such an important part of the community,” Schultz said. “There’s always something going on here.”
