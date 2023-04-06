GORE — The Frederick County house where Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist Willa Cather was born will soon be for sale, according to a real estate agent who is listing the five-acre property.
Officials at The National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska, hope whoever purchases the property will save the literary landmark, which has fallen into disrepair.
The clapboard house near Gore, northwest of Winchester, is where Cather was born on Dec. 7, 1873. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. A second house also is located on the property.
“Next week it will go on the market,” Christine Liggett with Century 21 Braddock Realty in Winchester said about the property, which will be listed for approximately $200,000. “The other house does need work, but someone was living in it. The historic house is not safe for anyone to go into.”
Charles T. Brill Jr., the property’s longtime owner, passed away in December at age 80. The person who inherited the property wishes to sell it.
“I do hope Virginians can come together to save this house,” Ashley Olson, executive director of The National Willa Cather Center, wrote in an email to The Winchester Star.
Cather lived at the home as a baby, then moved to a nearby brick house called “Willow Shade,” which still stands and is privately owned. In 1883, when Cather was a young girl, she and her family relocated to Nebraska, and the landscape of the Great Plains became the backdrop for some of her best known novels, including “My Antonia” and “O Pioneers!” Her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “One of Ours,” is about a young man from Nebraska who enlists in the Army during World War I.
Olson wrote that Cather’s birthplace is an important part of the novelist’s legacy, but also characterized it as “the one site that most urgently needs help to ensure it isn’t lost for the ages.”
In an email Olsen sent this week to Virginia-based Cather family and friends, she said the Nebraska-based Willa Cather Foundation recently learned that Cather’s birthplace was going to be listed for sale.
“The deplorable condition of the home has been discussed several times by our Board of Governors. With many restoration projects underway in Nebraska, we are currently constrained by limited financial and human resources for preservation efforts,” Olson wrote. “This will prevent us from acquiring the property or taking on a restoration project of this magnitude at this time.”
She continued: “We remain committed to efforts to advance Cather’s legacy. With that in mind, I wanted to share this news with our local stakeholders. Perhaps there are elected officials, museums, or preservation organizations in Virginia who could be alerted to help with public relations to acquire and save the property?”
A number of years ago, several Cather relatives in the Winchester area attempted to purchase the home, but they could not come to an agreement with the owner.
Cather’s birthplace was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and the Virginia Landmarks Register in 1976. It belonged to Cather’s grandmother, Rachel Seibert Boak. And Cather’s parents, Charles and Mary Virginia Cather, were married in the home in 1872. Nearby Willow Shade is also a national and state landmark.
The architectural particulars of the Cather birthplace include windows with one-over-one sash, according to a National Register of Historic Places nomination form entered in November of 1978.
“Most of the woodwork on the first floor of the original section is painted with a very stylized comb graining executed by an Italian in the 1940s. The woodwork in the first-floor room of the extension is plain; the only notable feature is a simple mid-nineteenth-century mantel.”
For those who study Cather, her birthplace is central to understanding her southern heritage and how that influence operates in her 12 novels, six short story collections and two collections of poetry.
Cather’s final novel, “Sapphira and the Slave Girl,” published in 1940, takes places in the region.
“Willa Cather’s own memories and family stories are entangled in the book, which is set prior to the Civil War, a time of mounting disagreements about slavery. Cather’s ancestors included both those who enslaved people and those who fought to free them,” Olson wrote in an email. “She struggled with her family’s role in Virginia’s slaveholding culture during her lifetime, and she referred to Sapphira as the ‘most difficult book I ever wrote.’”
Cather died on April 24, 1947, at age 73 in New York City.
