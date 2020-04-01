The following are local nonprofit events that have been canceled or postponed as well as nonprofit offices that have closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Members of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, can pick up a communion kit and palm blessing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Drive-thru only, without leaving your car. Enter parking lot at the Opequon Avenue entrance. The church will stream Sunday's 10 a.m. worship service and Tuesday's 7 p.m. Bible Study. Learn more about the church on its website at mtcarmelbc.org, or Facebook: @mcbcwinchester, or Instagram: MCBC1317 or YouTube: Mt. Carmel Baptist Winchester VA
Saint Luke Baptist
The Rev. Delbert R. Pope of Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St. in Berryville, will preach Sunday worship services on Facebook live: www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva. On Wednesdays, the 7 p.m. Bible Study will also be on Facebook live.
Blandy Experimental Farm
Blandy Experimental Farm and the State Arboretum of Virginia in Clarke County will be closed to the public until further notice.
Winchester Magic Club
The Winchester Magic Club has canceled its April meeting. The May meeting will be held as usual on the second Tuesday, but may be either in person or via video conference. For information and planning, contact Phil at 540-771-5485.
American Legion dinner
The joint Berryville-Lloyd Williams American Legion Post 41/Auxiliary Awards & Appreciation Dinner to be held on Saturday at the John H. Enders Fire Hall has been canceled. There will be no Auxiliary Unit 41 monthly meetings or events held until further notice.
North-South Skirmish Association
he North-South Skirmish Association has canceled its 141st National Competition scheduled for May 15-17. Depending on circumstances, regional competitions (“skirmishes”) will resume after June 1. N-SSA plans to hold its 142nd National Competition October 2-4 at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester.
Handley Regional Library System
All locations of the Handley Regional Library System — Handley Library, Bowman Library and Clarke County Library — are closed to the public through March 28. The Spring Book Sale is also canceled. The library is no longer accepting returns at the outside book drops. The book drops are now locked. Hold on to these materials until the library announces it is accepting returns. All fines will be suspended during this time.
Newcomers Club
The Winchester Area Newcomers Club has canceled its general meeting scheduled for April 15 as well as all April group activities. Check the website at www.winchesterareanewcomers.org for more information. The club will resume all activities when possible.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, has canceled the Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for April 10.
Godfrey Miller house
The Godfrey Miller Historic Home and Fellowship Center on the Loudoun Street Mall is closed until further notice. Check the website www.godfreymillerhome.org for more information.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
Apple Valley Needle Threaders has canceled all April meetings. They hope to resume meeting in May. More information at avntquilters@gmail.com
Round Hill Community Fire Co.
Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Co. has canceled Monday night bingo until further notice.
Family Promise
Family Promise of Shenandoah County has postponed its Steak Dinner & Silent Auction scheduled for March 28 until June 13. For questions, call 540-333-1976.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Tickets and ads can be carried forward and 100% honored at the Fall Community Pancake Day on Nov. 7 or they can be refunded.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 has canceled its April 28 bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as all other bus trips planned for 2020. For questions about these trips, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee
The next meeting for the Blue Ridge Democratic Committee is June 13.
Winchester Trout Unlimited
All Winchester Trout Unlimited activities in April are canceled. For more information and directions to meeting location visit www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak (540-722-2620).
Galilee Christian Church
The Galilee Christian Church in Clear Brook is canceling all services until April 12. The Fifth Sunday Hymn Sing scheduled for Sunday is also canceled.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has closed/canceled/postponed all scheduled programs and sports leagues, BasicREC, Community Centers and trips and private indoor rentals. The department has closed all playgrounds, playing fields, and restrooms in the parks although the parks themselves open for passive leisure activities such as walking.
Shenandoah Conservatory
All Shenandoah Conservatory spring performances, recitals and events though the end of the academic year have been canceled. The Conservatory is reaching out to current ticket holders to process any necessary refunds or credits.
Conservation Club scholarship
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club as extended the submission date for the applications for the club's annual scholarships for graduating seniors at the 10 public high schools as well as private schools and home-school students in its membership area from April 11 to May 16.
All seniors pursuing a degree in any conservation area are encouraged to apply.
To request an application, write to WFCCC, PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton's office
Rep. Jennifer Wexton's office (D-10th) on Rouss Avenue, off the Loudoun Street Mall, is closed. Constituents can still reach out for help at https://wexton.house.gov/services/coronavirus.htm
Greenwood Fire Co. Auxiliary
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Auxiliary Spring Bazaar and Soup Sale scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Vendors can carry over their table reservation to the fall bazaar or request a refund.
Stephens City Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
The Stephens City Lions Club pancake breakfast scheduled for April 18 has been canceled. Tickets may be carried forward to the fall breakfast or they may be refunded.
Walk with a Doc
The Walk with a Doc program, a free monthly walking program held at the Wellness and Fitness Center at Winchester Medical Center has been put on hold indefinitely.
Valley Glasshoppers
The Valley Glasshoppers Lucy Welsh Trust Fund dinner for April 14 is postponed until further notice. Also, The Valley Glasshoppers regular meeting in April is canceled.
Old Town Winchester
Old Town Winchester has canceled the following events: First Friday for April; Garland R. Quarles Elementary School Apple Blossom Parade; Girls on the Run; Rally in the Alley; Winchester Children’s Business Fair; MSV Green Circle 5K; John Handley Walk to Mt. Hebron; Walk a Mile in Her Shoes; Hop Blossom; KidzFest; Old Town Egg Hunt and Shakespeare at the Taylor.
Several Old Town events have been postponed including the Boscawen Block Party and the opening of the Farmers & Markers Market.
Winchester Medical Center
Valley Health System, parent company of Winchester Medical Center, has suspended all visiting hours. Exceptions will be made for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis. Valley Health has also closed all its fitness centers. All Valley Health hospitals and outpatient surgery centers are postponing all elective and non-essential procedures and surgeries.
Preservation of Historic Winchester
Preservation of Historic Winchester has postponed the launch party for the book “Winchester: Limestone, Sycamores & Architecture” planned for April 3 and 4. Books are still available for sale by appointment only at the PHW office, 530 Amherst St. The PHW Office is also closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Email phwinc.org@gmail.com or call 540-667-3577 if you have questions.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
All programming at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is canceled through May 12. The buildings will remain closed to the public until May 12. The gardens and the outdoor exhibition David Rogers’ Big Bugs are scheduled to open on April 18. Registrants affected by postponements or cancellations will be contacted directly.
Historic Garden Week
The Garden Club of Virginia has canceled Historic Garden Week. The local tour was to take place April 25. The local garden club plans to reimburse anyone who has already purchased tickets. Anyone wants to make a donation to the Garden Club of Virginia or to the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club will receive a tax receipt letter. Donations will help to send children to nature camp this summer.
Capitol Steps
The April 5 performance of the Capitol Steps has been canceled at Handley High School.
Greenwood Fire Co. Cash Party
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has postponed its Cash Party to May 9. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
North Mountain Fire Co. Cash Party
North Mountain Volunteer Fire Co. has rescheduled its spring Cash Party to May 30.
South End Fire Co. Bingo
South End Fire Company has canceled bingo on Mondays and Fridays effective immediately. Follow the South End Fire Company on Facebook for updates.
Ripples support group
Ripples, a cancer support group, will be canceled for April. For questions, call 540-550-4660
Tax-Aide Service
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Service, a free service held in Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, has been suspended until further notice.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church on Boscawen Street is closing temporarily. The shop will revisit this decision on a weekly basis and keep its customers informed.
Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser
The Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship has been postponed until April 26.
