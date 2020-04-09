Editor's note: This list has been updated. Cool Spring Battlefield — Shenandoah University's Cool Spring River Campus is open for walkers and bicyclists.
The following are local nonprofit events that have been canceled or postponed as well as nonprofit offices that have closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Editor’s note: The latest notices are at the top of the list. If you'd like your nonprofit notice included email rtaylor@winchesterstar.com
Newtown Heritage Festival
The 2020 Newtown Heritage Festival scheduled for May 23 in Stephens City has been canceled. There will be a limited number of 2020 Festival commemoratives for sale for the 2020 "Festival that Wasn't." Details will be available later on the town's website.
Shenandoah National Park
The National Park Service has closed Shenandoah National Park.
Clarke County Women's Club
The Clarke County Women's Club meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.
Conservation Club
Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club has canceled the annual Trout Fishing Opening Day and Easter Egg Hunt at its property on 522 north of Winchester on Saturday. The lake will be stocked with trout on Thursday and be open immediately for fishing by members and their family.
To request an application, write to WFCCC, PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville, including the Berryville-Clarke County Visitors Center, is CLOSED through May 10.
Long Branch
The grounds at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Clarke County are closed to walkers.
Applalachian Trail
Appalachian Trail access parking lots off Va. 7 in Clarke County are closed.
Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation
Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation has canceled Kite Day on the Battlefield, scheduled for April 18. It will not be rescheduled. CCBF is currently closed to the public; however, our trails remain open. Please use social distancing and all due precaution. If you have questions, or wish to donate to CCBF, please contact us at info@ccbf.us or visit our website at www.ccbf.us. You may also leave a message at out office at (540) 869-2064.
Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to the preservation of Cedar Creek Battlefield.
Centenary UCC
The soup kitchen and food pantry at Centenary United Church of Christ will be suspended until further notice.
Blandy Experimental Farm
Blandy Experimental Farm and the State Arboretum of Virginia in Clarke County will be closed to the public until further notice.
Winchester Magic Club
The Winchester Magic Club has canceled its April meeting. The May meeting will be held as usual on the second Tuesday, but may be either in person or via video conference. For information and planning, contact Phil at 540-771-5485.
North-South Skirmish Association
The North-South Skirmish Association has canceled its 141st National Competition scheduled for May 15-17. Depending on circumstances, regional competitions (“skirmishes”) will resume after June 1. N-SSA plans to hold its 142nd National Competition October 2-4 at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester.
Handley Regional Library System
All locations of the Handley Regional Library System — Handley Library, Bowman Library and Clarke County Library — are closed to the public. The library is no longer accepting returns at the outside book drops. The book drops are now locked. Hold on to these materials until the library announces it is accepting returns. All fines will be suspended during this time.
Newcomers Club
The Winchester Area Newcomers Club has canceled its general meeting scheduled for April 15 as well as all April group activities. Check the website at www.winchesterareanewcomers.org for more information. The club will resume all activities when possible.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, has canceled the Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for April 10.
Godfrey Miller house
The Godfrey Miller Historic Home and Fellowship Center on the Loudoun Street Mall is closed until further notice. Check the website www.godfreymillerhome.org for more information.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
Apple Valley Needle Threaders has canceled all April meetings. They hope to resume meeting in May. More information at avntquilters@gmail.com
Round Hill Community Fire Co.
Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Co. has canceled Monday night bingo until further notice.
Family Promise
Family Promise of Shenandoah County has postponed its Steak Dinner & Silent Auction scheduled for March 28 until June 13. For questions, call 540-333-1976.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 has canceled its April 28 bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as all other bus trips planned for 2020. For questions about these trips, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee
The next meeting for the Blue Ridge Democratic Committee is June 13.
Winchester Trout Unlimited
All Winchester Trout Unlimited activities in April are canceled. For more information and directions to meeting location visit www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak (540-722-2620).
Frederick County Parks and Recreation
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has closed/canceled/postponed all scheduled programs and sports leagues, BasicREC, Community Centers and trips and private indoor rentals. The department has closed all playgrounds, playing fields, and restrooms in the parks although the parks themselves open for passive leisure activities such as walking.
Shenandoah Conservatory
All Shenandoah Conservatory spring performances, recitals and events though the end of the academic year have been canceled. The Conservatory is reaching out to current ticket holders to process any necessary refunds or credits.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton's office
Rep. Jennifer Wexton's office (D-10th) on Rouss Avenue, off the Loudoun Street Mall, is closed. Constituents can still reach out for help at https://wexton.house.gov/services/coronavirus.htm
Greenwood Fire Co. Auxiliary
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Auxiliary Spring Bazaar and Soup Sale scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. Vendors can carry over their table reservation to the fall bazaar or request a refund.
Stephens City Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
The Stephens City Lions Club pancake breakfast scheduled for April 18 has been canceled. Tickets may be carried forward to the fall breakfast or they may be refunded.
Walk with a Doc
The Walk with a Doc program, a free monthly walking program held at the Wellness and Fitness Center at Winchester Medical Center has been put on hold indefinitely.
Valley Glasshoppers
The Valley Glasshoppers Lucy Welsh Trust Fund dinner for April 14 is postponed until further notice. Also, The Valley Glasshoppers regular meeting in April is canceled.
Old Town Winchester
Old Town Winchester has canceled the following events: Garland R. Quarles Elementary School Apple Blossom Parade; Girls on the Run; Rally in the Alley; Winchester Children’s Business Fair; MSV Green Circle 5K; John Handley Walk to Mt. Hebron; Walk a Mile in Her Shoes; Hop Blossom; KidzFest; Old Town Egg Hunt and Shakespeare at the Taylor.
Several Old Town events have been postponed including the Boscawen Block Party and the opening of the Farmers & Markers Market.
Winchester Medical Center
Valley Health System, parent company of Winchester Medical Center, has suspended all visiting hours. Exceptions will be made for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis. Valley Health has also closed all its fitness centers. All Valley Health hospitals and outpatient surgery centers are postponing all elective and non-essential procedures and surgeries.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
All programming at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is canceled. The buildings will remain closed to the public. The gardens and the outdoor exhibition David Rogers’ Big Bugs are scheduled to open on April 18. Registrants affected by postponements or cancellations will be contacted directly.
Historic Garden Week
The Garden Club of Virginia has canceled Historic Garden Week. The local tour was to take place April 25. The local garden club plans to reimburse anyone who has already purchased tickets. Anyone wants to make a donation to the Garden Club of Virginia or to the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club will receive a tax receipt letter. Donations will help to send children to nature camp this summer.
Greenwood Fire Co. Cash Party
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has postponed its Cash Party to May 9. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
North Mountain Fire Co. Cash Party
North Mountain Volunteer Fire Co. has rescheduled its spring Cash Party to May 30.
South End Fire Co. Bingo
South End Fire Company has canceled bingo on Mondays and Fridays effective immediately. Follow the South End Fire Company on Facebook for updates.
Ripples support group
Ripples, a cancer support group, will be canceled for April. For questions, call 540-550-4660
Tax-Aide Service
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Service, a free service held in Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, has been suspended until further notice.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church on Boscawen Street is closed.
Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser
The Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship has been postponed until April 26.
