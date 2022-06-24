WINCHESTER — The Frederick-Winchester Service Authority's board unanimously voted on Tuesday to hire Candice Perkins as the authority’s full-time executive director.
The decision was made after a closed session. Perkins was present for some of the closed session but left the meeting before the board voted to hire her.
The authority owns the Opequon and Parkins Mill wastewater treatment plants and provides wastewater treatment for the city and county. The authority makes all the decisions regarding the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility's capital improvements and sets the rates for wastewater treatment services. The authority's board members are appointed by both the City Council and Board of Supervisors.
Perkins will replace interim Executive Director Richard Helm, who worked on a part-time basis and was paid by the hour. Helm became interim director in 2017, following the retirement of former Executive Director Jesse W. Moffett.
Winchester Chief Financial Officer and Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe said in an email that Perkins will begin the position on July 5 with a $120,000 salary.
Authority board member John Willingham said Perkins’ hiring came about because the board felt there needed to be a full-time executive director.
“I think over the last couple of years, we've had kind of a change in the board composition,” Willingham said. “We have Perry [Eisenach] from the city, we now have Eric Lawerence who’s with Frederick Water and Gary Oates who’s chairman of Frederick Water. I think they saw this position kind of needing to be in a full-time capacity. Somebody who does this on a regular basis. We have a bunch of folks that are kind of helping us on a part-time basis. And I think they wanted to have somebody that was exclusive to the organization.”
Perkins has over 20 years of experience in local government planning. She is currently Albemarle County's planning director. She previously worked for two decades at the Frederick County Department of Planning and Development as a planner, senior planner and eventually assistant planning director.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies and a graduate certificate in public management from Shenandoah University and a Master of Science in Community Development from Iowa State University. She also is a certified zoning administrator through the Virginia Association of Zoning Officials and a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Perkins could not be reached for comment.
