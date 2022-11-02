A draft candidate profile for Frederick County Public Schools’ next superintendent was presented on Tuesday to school board members.
The 13-page document, complete with a 30-page appendix, held information from survey responses, 36 meetings with various stakeholders and two public forums. It was compiled by BWP and Associates, the search firm hired by the board. Kevin Castner and Wayne Harris, both former school superintendents, are leading the search.
Board members have a Friday deadline to make revisions before the profile is made official and published on the division’s website beside an announcement of the vacancy.
“We would be directing each board member to go over the leadership profile, provide feedback by Friday, Nov. 4, and have a full edit by Monday, Nov. 7,” said board member Ellen White, who represents Red Bud District.
The school division is seeking a successor to David Sovine, who stepped down in late June after 11 years in the post. The deadline to apply for the position is Nov. 28.
Candidates will be screened by the search team over the next month, marking the recruitment and assessment phase of the process. Board members will conduct candidate interviews in closed sessions in December.
“That’s when Dr. Castner and I will be making final reviews, calls, vetting to determine which candidates among the total are the best-matching fit so we can prepare to come to you, the board, in closed session in December to present to you the top four to six candidates that match and fit,” Harris said.
Seven candidates have applied for the position to date — four from Virginia and three from other states, but about a half-dozen others have reached out expressing interest, Castner said.
“As a school system, you still have a good reputation. The next time you’ll see us is around December 10 and we will present candidates,” Castner told the board. “We’re pretty certain what you’ll see is that the leadership profile is unique to this community.”
The profile and public feedback were briefly covered by the search firm. The information is available at https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2217.
According to the survey, stakeholders hope to see these qualities in the next superintendent:
Communication skills (75%)
Community engagement (46%)
Good judgement (36%)
Team builder (32%)
They also want the next superintendent to have certain qualifications. And they want someone who has had a successful tenure elsewhere and even experience in the classroom.
Experience desired in the next superintendent includes:
Experience in instruction (89%)
Experience in strategic planning (88%)
Experience as a superintendent with a proven record of success (84%)
Experience as a classroom teacher (82%)
“When you are a district of 14,000 students, you’re running a pretty big industry,” Castner said.
Stakeholders — residents, teachers, parents, students — believe they could coalesce around an approachable, politically savvy, transparent and approachable leader, according to additional qualitative data.
More than 2,000 people responded to a survey that generated the quantitative data included in the profile. The data was tabulated based on predominant patterns that emerged during the two public forums and over the course of conversations the search team had with 235 individuals, and the hour or so they took to talk with each school board member, Harris said during the presentation.
Even though the formal public comment period is over, the search team encouraged board members to continue to listen to input from constituents.
A breakdown of who participated in the survey showed 978 were parents, about 600 were school staff, 359 were students, while at least 28 people completed the survey in Spanish.
Survey results for the quantitative strengths of the division included:
Excellent teachers and staff (65%)
Supportive community (28%)
Educational options and programs (23%)
Survey results for qualitative challenges, issues, concerns facing the division included:
Inadequate funding
Growth (overcrowding)
Low SOL scores
Fractured school board — handling the backlash of the contentiousness of the board
Politics/personal agendas of board members interferes with focus on students
Tensions between school board and county supervisors over recent budget process
Actions/attitudes of school board members and county supervisors indicate frayed relationship
Need for expansion of Career and Technical Education classes
