WINCHESTER — Steve Jennings, a Democrat running for the Back Creek District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 5 election, wants the board to do more to bring high-speed internet to his district.
He commended a grant application by the board to expand broadband service in the Apple Pie Ridge Road area, which would bring high-speed internet to about 380 households in northern Frederick County, but he said more needs to be done to bring it to under-served areas in his district in the southwestern part of the county.
“As a teacher for over 26 years at Sherando High School, I have daily contact with students who have difficulty completing homework assignments for lack of reliable internet service at home,” Jennings said at Wednesday night’s board meeting. “The long-suffering parents of these students may need to drive them into Winchester and the Handley Library on work and school nights. You know there isn’t even a McDonald’s near the Back Creek dead zones. It is a sad fact of life that if you live in Frederick County, not all kids have equal access when it comes to homework.”
For the Apple Pie Ridge Road project, the county is partnering with Comcast on the grant application through the 2020 Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Telecommunications Initiative. The state would provide 80% of the funding and the county 20%. The Apple Pie Ridge area currently has internet speeds of 10 megabits per second (Mbps) or less. High-speed internet is at least 25 Mbps.
“I understand the logistical reasons in this new partnership for selecting Apple Pie Ridge as the neighborhood for the debut of this service,” Jennings said. “...However, the fact remains that it is a reasonably affluent neighborhood. And it is not in Back Creek, a district which is traditionally overlooked for services. And I intend to help end that.”
Jennings asked the board to implement, before the end of the year, a statement of intention to locate a second project, should there be one, in the Star Tannery/ Mountain Falls/Shawneeland area of the Back Creek District. He said that shouldn’t be difficult, because the current Back Creek Supervisor, Gary Lofton, chairs the Technology Committee. Lofton is not seeking re-election.
County resident Robin Young suggested the supervisors open a “modest homework center” in the Back Creek District. She suggested the North Mountain Fire Company as a possible location.
“Offer it as a pilot program, investing in the future of these kids from an economically depressed area of Back Creek,” Young said. “Give it three months. If nobody shows up, shut it down.”
Resident Deetzie Bayliss also encouraged the supervisors to secure high-speed internet for the Back Creek District.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said he and Lofton understand the issues related to poor internet service in their districts and are “in the process of working on it.”
