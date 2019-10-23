WINCHESTER — Four local candidates for the House of Delegates talked about how they would help the development community during a breakfast hosted by the Top of Virginia Building Association on Tuesday at The George Washington Hotel.
All 100 seats in the General Assembly are up for election on Nov. 5.
Attending the breakfast were 29th District Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and Democratic challenger Irina Khanin of Winchester; 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, and 10th District Republican candidate Randy Minchew of Leesburg. The other candidates were invited but couldn’t attend.
Collins told the crowd of mostly developers and government officials that he has been listening to their concerns and understands that more regulations lead to higher-priced housing, which makes homes more difficult to sell.
“We need to find that very good balance between what the industry is able to do to make houses safe and economically feasible versus the priority of making sure we don’t have houses that are built out of straw,” Collins said.
Khanin, his opponent, said she wants to improve access to healthcare and make sure there are no preexisting condition stipulations to healthcare plans. She also wants to increase funding for public schools and teacher salaries, saying that “teachers are still very underpaid” and that they are leaving the community to teach in jurisdictions with better pay.
“In an indirect but very serious way, the quality of education affects the quality of the community and it also allows for more people to move into the area,” Khanin said. “It attracts them more, so you can build more homes.”
She also is an opponent of Virginia’s Dillon Rule, which she considers “an outdated construct.” The Dillon Rule limits a local governing body’s authority to only pass ordinances or exercise power in areas where the General Assembly has granted authority.
But a local developer in the audience said removing the Dillon Rule would be “very scary.” He said Virginia has a uniform statewide building code that applies to developers everywhere they go. Without the Dillon Rule, he said localities would have the ability to make rules and codes that are more stringent than state code. This, he said, would lead to increased rules, regulations and costs.
Minchew, who is challenging Democratic Del. Wendy Gooditis of Clarke County, said states that don’t have the Dillon Rule have “a hodgepodge of different rules” among localities.
LaRock, who is being challenged by Democrat Mavis Taintor, said the Dillon Rule provides consistency.
Khanin maintained the rule’s removal would benefit localities.
“I don’t want to say there is no downside to that...but I think there are more downsides to having it than there are upsides to having it,” Khanin said.
In August, the Dillon Rule was cited by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors as the reason why it voted 6-1 to remove workplace protections it recently implemented for county government workers who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ), as Virginia has no law protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the workplace. Last year, a board member complained that the Dillon Rule limited meals and lodging tax hikes and dictated how the additional revenue had to be spent.
Both LaRock and Minchew said they oppose the proposed Green New Deal legislation in Congress aimed at addressing climate change and economic inequality. LaRock said it would drive up costs of anything related to fossil fuels and building materials. Minchew noted the deal could change building codes, how people hire and the types of building materials used.
LaRock said he does not want government to get too involved in the development industry, telling the crowd, “You guys are the ones that know the business.”
In the House of Delegates, LaRock said he wants to make sure the region gets back “what we deserve.” He said a lot of taxpayer money seems to be being going toward eastern Virginia, which is getting “way more than they should get.”
“That’s an imbalance that bothers me,” LaRock said. “It annoys me. Because if you pay taxes, you need to get a solid value in return.”
Minchew, who previously represented the 10th District in the House of Delegates, said he would like to see changes made to Smart Scale — Virginia’s data-driven prioritization method to fund road projects. He said there needs to be some reform to formula, as it has been heavily biased toward localities in the Northern Virginia area. He said “something in the algorithm needs to be fixed.”
Frederick County officials have frequently complained about Smart Scale, maintaining that it has hindered the county from making needed transportation improvements.
Minchew, the son of a homebuilder, said he will advocate for legislation that benefits developers who have invested money in a project so that they are grandfathered by the rules that were in place when the project started.
“If you put money in a project, you don’t want to see the rules change mid-course,” Minchew said. “You don’t want to see fees coming up late in the fourth quarter of your project. You don’t want to see changes in revenue requirements. You want transparency and predictability.”
He also wants to find ways to bring more affordable housing to the region.
