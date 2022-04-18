Latest AP News
- Alaska Airlines: Masks now optional on flights
- Sanders fundraising outpaces rivals in governor's race
- Judge orders FBI to produce records on Civil War gold hunt
- Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed
- Cash-flush Arizona lawmakers seek options to budget impasse
- Governor signs bill allowing police to keep videos secret
- Kansas to set up weevil program, let drinkers roam at fair
- AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee
- NASA Celebrates Earth Day with Every #NASAEarthling
- Oklahoma governor seeks massive incentives to lure company
Local News
- This week's government meetings
- Lovely orchids
- Winchester Regional Airport Authority receives 2021 Frank G. Brewer Memorial Aerospace Education Award
- Blue Ridge Singers making a joyful noise this spring
- Attorneys accused of owing business fees
- Warfel Construction opens office in Winchester
- F&M Bank opening Winchester location Monday
- Efforts to launch regional agribusiness networking organization begin
- Local music stores gearing up for Record Store Day
- Regional quilt show resumes next weekend after pandemic setback
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.