WINCHESTER — Actors portraying President Donald Trump singing a rock song, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders belting out a show tune and even Russian President Vladimir Putin dancing shirtless are some of the skits to expect at the upcoming Capitol Steps comedy show at Handley High School.
This is the seventh year the satirical, musical show has been brought to life on stage at the school’s Patsy Cline Theater. This year’s show will take place on April 5 at 3:20 p.m. The show is designed to be enjoyed by all, no matter their political party.
This year’s Capitol Steps show is called “Lyin’ Kings” and grabs humor from current headlines and recent political events such as Brexit, the impeachment of Trump and the Democratic presidential debates.
The Capitol Steps began in 1981 after a group of Congressional staffers threw together a comedy shows for a holiday office party on Capitol Hill. Since then, the comedy group has traveled across the U.S. Each show has about 30 songs and skits.
The performance will be full of new material that can be “cheaper than therapy,” said Capitol Steps co-founder Elaina Newport in a press release. “No matter who is making the news, we all need a laugh.”
Tickets can be purchased at Handley’s Tennis Pavilion now until April 2 on Mondays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $20, $35 and $50. Proceeds will go toward holding a safe graduation night party for Handley seniors at the Youth Development Center.
The fundraiser is hoping to collect between $10,000 to $13,000 for the celebration, said Jackie Hott, chairwoman of the Capitol Steps fundraiser for the Handley Senior Parent Group. Hott added that the show isn’t sponsored by the high school.
For the first time this year, the fundraiser is reaching out to individuals and businesses to see if they’d like to make a separate donation instead of going to the show, Hott added.
Hott said the Handley Senior Parent Group has continuously brought back the Capitol Steps because the community enjoys it and it’s a nice way to give back and bring laughter to the area.
For those who would like more information about the fundraiser, the Capitol Steps Show or want to donate can email www.JHHSClass2020@gmail.com.
