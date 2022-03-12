CAPON SPRINGS, W.Va. — In 1932, Lou and Virginia Austin bought an abandoned resort property in Capon Springs, West Virginia, for its supply of healing spring water.
Since then, Capon Springs and Farms has become a treasured spot to relax for people looking to get way.
This year, the resort, which is 30 minutes from Winchester, will celebrate its 90th anniversary under the Austin family’s stewardship.
To celebrate this historic milestone, a series of special events and programs are planned:
• April 23: 90th anniversary feature presentation, 3:30-5 p.m. at the bandstand
• May 1: Community open house, 2-6 p.m. (rain date: May 8). Explore the grounds and trails, enjoy the recreational facilities (including the award-winning, spring-fed pool), learn about Capon’s history at 4:30 p.m., listen to live local bluegrass music and enjoy complimentary light refreshments at 5 p.m. With 24-hour notice, reservations can be made for golf, spa services, the new escape room and dinner, which will be served at 6 p.m. The menu will be prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade rolls, dessert, tea/coffee. To make golf and dinner reservations, call 304-874-3695 or email reservations@caponsprings.net. To book spa services, call 304-874-3004 or email hygeia@caponsprings.net. To book an escape room, email escape@caponsprings.net. Golf per person rates: 18 holes with cart: $45; 9 holes with cart: $35; 9 or 18 holes without cart: $25 All-you-can-eat dinner: $25 per adult, $13 ages 5-12, under 5 free. Spa services and pricing can be found on the spa’s website: www.caponsprings.net/spa/services.
Capon Springs and Farms is an all-inclusive, family-friendly summer resort open for overnight guests from April to November each year. It’s located on 4,700 acres in eastern Hampshire County, West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.