STEPHENS CITY — A car repossession led to gunplay and an assault Monday, police said.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a brandishing weapon call at the home of Jerry Allen Madden Jr. in the 5200 block of Crooked Lane at 11:34 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office complaint log.
Deputy Michael W. Anderson wrote in a criminal complaint that the repo man provided him with phone video that "clearly showed the accused holding a semi-automatic pistol down by his side" while confronting the repo man and his associate. Anderson said the repo man told him that Madden then went back in the home and put the gun away, then returned and tried to remove him from the vehicle.
Madden, 40, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and brandishing a weapon. Madden is free on a $3,500 bond and due in Frederick County General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.