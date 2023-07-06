WINCHESTER — A vehicle struck the side of the McDonald’s on South Pleasant Valley Road early Wednesday morning, prompting the north wall of the building to be boarded up and the restaurant’s lobby to close for a period.
According to information from Winchester Police Department Capt. Frank Myrtle, a 2002 Honda CR-V was traveling southbound on South Pleasant Valley Road when the driver attempted to turn west on Jubal Early Drive but lost control of the vehicle. The car then went over a median and entered the parking lot before striking the side of the restaurant.
The incident occurred at 5:07 a.m. The driver was transported to a medical facility and treated for non life-threatening injuries, Myrtle said
No customers or employees suffered injuries. By around 1:30 p.m Wednesday, the lobby was closed, but the drive-thru remained open.
Myrtle added police contacted city building officials to ensure that the restaurant was structurally sound following the incident.
