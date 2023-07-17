WINCHESTER — A century after the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced in Congress, advocates are still pushing to have it ratified and signed into law.
A Virginia-based advocacy group, VoteEqualityUS, is partnering with the American Association of University Women, Generation Ratify, the League of Women Voters and other gender-equality supporters to mark the 100th anniversary of ERA's creation by driving to First Presbyterian Church in Seneca Falls, New York, where Alice Paul, president of the National Women's Party, stood on the front steps and, for the first time, read aloud the text of the proposed amendment.
The tour from Richmond to Seneca Falls aboard an RV dubbed the Ruthless Voter Getter departs Wednesday morning and will include a few stops to meet with and register voters, discuss gender equality and raffle off ERA-inspired artwork. One of those stops will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the former Douglas School, 598 N. Kent St. in Winchester.
Jennifer Gaylor, a Winchester resident who volunteers with VoteEqualityUS, will be part of the tour and is looking forward to visiting the former school — now the Central Administrative Office of Winchester Public Schools — that was named after Frederick Douglass, a former slave who, in the 1800s, became an abolitionist and social reformer who sought equality for all Americans regardless of race or gender.
Douglass was the only Black man who attended the nation's first women's rights convention — it was called the Seneca Falls Convention and was held July 19-20, 1848 — so Gaylor said it's appropriate to stop at a facility that bears his name.
"It's all connected," she said. "Vote equality is all about getting more people involved in the democratic process."
"This space provided education to Black Winchester residents who weren't getting an education elsewhere during segregation," Maggie McCampbell Lien, public information officer for Winchester Public Schools, said in a media release about the former Douglas School. "Equal rights is essential to the history of this building and essential to education."
The Equal Rights Amendment, as its name implies, would guarantee equal rights for all Americans regardless of gender.
It was first proposed by the National Women's Party following the adoption of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, that gave women the right to vote. At the time, Paul said the 19th Amendment fell short of guaranteeing equality between the genders, which is why she and her party drafted the proposed ERA legislation in July 1923.
In order for an amendment to be added to the U.S. Constitution, two-thirds of America's states (38 of 50) have to ratify it. However, the ERA proposal languished for decades because the male-dominated House and Senate refused to act on it until 1972, when the growing strength of the women's liberation movement compelled Congress to submit the proposed amendment to the 50 state legislatures. The language forwarded to the states was:
"Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article."
Within one year, 30 states had voted in favor of ERA's ratification. That number increased to 35 by 1977.
Congress said all legislatures needed to cast a vote by March 22, 1979. Before the deadline arrived, though, five states that had previously ratified ERA — Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota — voted to rescind their ratifications. This seemingly dropped the number of ratifying states to 30, but there is still an unresolved question about whether a state can rescind its approval of an amendment to the federal Constitution.
Regardless, no more states voted to ratify ERA even after President Jimmy Carter extended the deadline to June 30, 1982, so the proposed amendment was never adopted.
"It's been stalled for years and years and years," Gaylor said.
Starting about a decade ago, in the wake of the #MeToo movement and renewed calls for gender and sexual equality, ERA support resurfaced. Nevada voted to ratify the proposed amendment in 2017 and Illinois followed suit one year later. Virginia ratified ERA in 2020, making it the most recent state to do so.
While some ERA supporters, including Gaylor, contend the amendment should be adopted by President Joe Biden because Virginia was the 38th state to ratify it, there are still several unresolved issues that need to be addressed before that can happen. Those include whether Congress had the authority to extend the ratification deadline, whether the five states that voted to rescind ratification were legally allowed to do so and whether the ratifications from the final three states should count because they came in well after both deadlines.
Gaylor said ERA's adoption is critical considering recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that struck down abortion, limited protections for the LGBTQ community and expanded the rights of gun owners.
"Based on the current climate we have of rights being stripped from Americans for the first time in many years, the Equal Rights Amendment can be a protection against some of those legislative drawbacks," Gaylor said.
