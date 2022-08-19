BERRYVILLE — A career development program will move forward within the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved the program in a unanimous vote Tuesday afternoon. The vote came following a motion by Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
Sheriff Tony Roper said the program is designed to help the Sheriff’s Office keep experienced full-time employees by increasing their pay while encouraging them to provide exemplary service.
The program establishes some new positions at various pay grades, giving employees more opportunities to advance within the Sheriff’s Office. It’s basically structured for salaries to go up 5% at each grade level.
Among 30 people currently working full-time for the Sheriff’s Office, 16 have worked there for two years or less. Turnover has been fairly frequent. Exit interviews with departing workers have revealed low pay was a major reason as to why they left, according to Roper.
Employees will have to request career advancements by writing a formal letter to Chief Deputy Travis Sumption. To qualify, they must maintain above-average performance evaluations. Some may have to undergo additional training, a document shows.
“I hope this program will allow the Sheriff’s Office to attract and retain employees,” said David Weiss, the supervisors’ chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said he’s pleased “because there was no new money involved” in implementing the program.
The expenses will be covered through money already budgeted and savings from two current job vacancies within the Sheriff’s Office, according to Roper and County Administrator Chris Boies.
In another matter, the board learned that Virginia Department of Transportation crews trimmed high Johnson grass along Route 608 (Wickliffe Road) and Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) at certain supervisors’ request.
Patching of pavement is continuing along Route 608 as well as Route 610 (Clifton Road) and Route 641 (Lewisville Road), said Matt Smith, assistant resident engineer at VDOT’s Edinburg office.
Mowing is continuing along secondary roads, and tree trimming is continuing along Quarry Road (also Route 612), Smith said.
Also, the board learned that an upcoming meeting of Northern Shenandoah Valley officials with state Commerce Secretary Caren Merrick has been postponed indefinitely.
As part of her visit, Merrick was supposed to meet with some local businesspeople at the Barns of Rose Hill, according to county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
