BERRYVILLE — Sheriff Tony Roper and Chief Deputy Travis Sumption would receive approximately $15,000 raises through a proposed career development program for Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employees.
Under a state law regarding compensation for deputies, Roper must take a raise in order to give one to Sumption, a 28-year employee of the sheriff’s office and his second-in-command.
Roper said the program is intended to help the sheriff’s office retain experienced full-time employees by boosting their salaries while encouraging them to provide exemplary service.
The program creates some new positions at various pay grades, giving employees more opportunity to advance within the sheriff’s office. It’s structured for salaries to increase 5% at each grade level, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Monday morning, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ personnel and finance committees discussed the program behind closed doors because they expected to talk about specific employees. Meeting privately for that reason is allowed — but not required — under state open meetings/freedom of information laws.
The full board will consider the program during its regular monthly meeting next Tuesday, said Chairman David Weiss.
Roper and Sumption discussed components of the program with The Winchester Star between committee meetings.
Thirty people currently work full-time for the sheriff’s office. Sixteen of them have worked there for two years or less, Roper said.
Exit interviews with past employees revealed low pay was a major reason as to why they left, he said.
Under the program, Sumption’s annual salary would increase by exactly $15,000, from $91,861.72 to $106,861.72. His current wages equal 90.0001% of Roper’s salary of $102,068.46.
State code Subsection 15.2-1609.2, paragraph F, stipulates that “the salary of any deputy sheriff shall not exceed 90% of the salary of the sheriff by whom he is employed.”
Roper’s salary would increase under the program by $15,479.26, to $117,547.72. Sumption’s proposed salary would be 90.9% of Roper’s new amount.
The proposed salary figures were listed in a document in the supervisor committees’ agenda packets. Roper and Sumption confirmed them.
Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett, who oversees county finances, said she understands officials are going to revise Sumption’s proposed salary boost to put it closer to 90% of the sheriff’s suggested salary — instead of 91% — and ensure it’s “in compliance with the law.” She commented Monday afternoon in response to an inquiry by The Star.
Boies was out of the office on county business and couldn’t be reached.
Roper said a change in Sumption’s pay grade factored into the chief deputy being able to receive a raise.
Asked for comment about their proposed raises, Sumption said “every little bit helps” with his household finances.
“I don’t know how I feel about it,” Roper said regarding having to propose a raise for himself to try and give one to somebody else.
Roper has been sheriff for almost 20 years. He’s worked in law enforcement, in both Clarke and Loudoun counties, for 44 years.
Through the career development plan, two other longtime sheriff’s office employees would immediately receive raises. The salary of a 911 emergency communications center employee would rise by $10,000 annually, while the wages of an office worker would increase by $3,886.26, a document shows.
Other employees would have to apply for promotions that would lead to raises.
For example, at three years of law enforcement experience, a sheriff’s deputy could become a “deputy sheriff first class” and move up one pay grade. After seven years, they could become a senior deputy and move up another grade. After 11 years, they could become a master deputy and move up three pay grades, the proposal for the program shows.
An investigator could become a senior investigator after five years and move up three pay grades. A sergeant could advance to senior sergeant after five years, but he or she could move up only one pay grade, according to the proposal.
Sergeant, of which there currently are four, is the highest rank for a sworn officer behind the chief deputy, of which there is just one.
A communications specialist could achieve first-class status after three years and move up two pay grades. After seven years of experience, they could become a senior communications specialist and move up another grade. After 11 years, they could acquire master status and jump two more grades, the proposal reveals.
To qualify for advancement, employees would have to maintain above-average performance evaluations. Additional training would be required for some levels of advancement, a document discloses.
An employee would have to make a request through a letter to the chief deputy. The letter would have to state their qualifications for receiving a pay grade increase, which wouldn’t be guaranteed.
Anyone failing to meet requirements of their advancement would return to their previous pay grade, the document shows.
The sheriff’s office would be able to handle the four planned raises, plus increases for other employees who would immediately qualify, through measures already in place in the county’s fiscal 2023 budget and savings achieved by having two current job vacancies, according to Roper and Boies.
