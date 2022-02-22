WINCHESTER — A fire at the KFC at 1042 Berryville Ave. on Monday was extinguished before a bucket brigade was needed.
Firefighters, who were called to the scene at 7:50 p.m., found the restaurant filled with smoke and fire in a wall, according to an email from Fire Marshal Jeremy W. Luttrell of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. About 80 minutes before the call, the restaurant manager poured water on smoking mulch outside the building, but didn’t call firefighters, according to Luttrell, who said the fire caused about $25,000 in damage.
“The most probable cause for the fire is a result of improperly discarded smoking materials,” Luttrell said. “The fire department would like to remind the community that cigarettes should be disposed of in proper fire-resistant receptacles and never thrown on the ground.”
