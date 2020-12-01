CROSS JUNCTION — He may not have much time left, but Shady the cat will be spending his remaining days in comfort.
About 18 months ago, 12-year-old John Kushlak and his friends began playing with a friendly black cat in the woods close to their homes near Lake Frederick. The yellow-eyed kitty didn’t have a collar, so it was assumed someone abandoned him in the neighborhood or moved away, leaving him behind.
“He clearly had been socialized to be with humans,” said John’s mother, Nell Kushlak. He was simply too friendly to be a feral cat.
The children named him Shady because of his dark color.
“He became like a neighborhood playmate for the kids,” Kushlak said.
Over time, Kushlak and her son discovered that some of their neighbors also were familiar with Shady and were occasionally giving him food and attention. One neighbor had started calling him Reggie.
Yet while the adults were fond of him, it became clear that Shady felt more comfortable with the children, Kushlak said.
One day in late September or early October, John rushed into their house announcing “half of Shady’s face was blown up” and had a scratch.
Nell Kushlak contacted neighbor Tina Tomalesky, a board member for The Cat’s Voice WV, a nonprofit medical rescue organization based in Inwood, West Virginia, that cares for lost and abandoned cats. She said Tomalesky determined that Shady was “a solo operator” and not part of a feral colony of cats in the neighborhood with which she was involved in humanely trapping, having them spayed or neutered and then returning them to the wild.
“I could see ... he definitely needed ER (emergency room) care,” Tomalesky said.
Shady has since been examined by several veterinarians, including an emergency care specialist and a cardiologist. They determined that he is only about two years old but suffering from a severe heart murmur and renal failure. They also treated his facial abscess, and he is undergoing treatments for high blood pressure.
Like his origins, how he developed those problems is a mystery.
Renal failure is more likely to occur in cats as they get older. Yet younger cats’ kidneys also can fail, especially if they have ingested poisons such as antifreeze, pesticides or toxic plants, according to online pet health resources.
The Kushlaks knew they couldn’t keep Shady because he and the family dog wouldn’t get along well. Tomalesky then contacted an animal foster parent, Kim Harrison, who also is affiliated with The Cat’s Voice WV. Harrison cared for him for a while, giving him medications and feeding him a special diet.
“He came across as feeling really grateful to be inside,” Harrison said.
Still, Harrison determined that Shady needed “fostice,” or end-of-life foster care for pets.
Vets determined that he may have as little as two months to live, and probably no more than two years, Tomalesky said. His kidneys are functioning at only 25% capacity, she noted. At such an advanced stage, nothing usually can be done to reverse renal failure.
Shady now is living with a woman in Hagerstown, Maryland, who is able care for him around the clock.
Upon seeing him for the first time, “she just fell in love with Shady,” said Tomalesky. The woman has dogs who enjoy the company of cats, and Shady and the pups sleep with her.
The Cats Voice WV has been covering his medical care expenses, Harrison said.
“His personality is so sweet and endearing,” she said. And, having recovered from his abscess, “he’s now happy and purring all the time.”
Shady may very well have become one of the most beloved cats in the tri-state area.
John Kushlak plays ice hockey in Hagerstown, so he’ll be able to visit his buddy sometimes. Nell Kushlak said they will contact Shady’s new caretaker to find out, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it will be convenient to drop by.
The younger Kushlak didn’t feel up to commenting. His mom said, however, she’s amazed at how so many people have cooperated in recent months to make life better for a gentle animal in an unfortunate situation.
Amid the pandemic, she said, “it’s been so reassuring to see the community come together” to do a good deed.
Based in Inwood, West Virginia, The Cat’s Voice WV is a nonprofit medical rescue organization that cares for lost and abandoned felines. Monetary donations can be made on PayPal and Facebook, or checks can be mailed to 118 Pocohontas Drive, Inwood, WV 25428. Donations of food, litter, toys and other cat care items also are needed.
