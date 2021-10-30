BERRYVILLE — While growing up, Marcella Helinski tried to catch and tame every stray animal she came across, or so her family says.
“I’ve had a deep love for animals ever since I was a child,” said Helinski. “I’ve always been very passionate about animals and being a voice for them” and their needs.
Now 23, she is making a career of caring for stray and abandoned animals until someone gives them a permanent home.
Helinski was named the lead employee at the Clarke County Animal Shelter in June. She has worked there since October 2017. Prior to that, she was a volunteer at the shelter for about two years, while she was a Girl Scout.
The shelter currently has four dogs and about 25 cats and kittens. That’s down from roughly 70 felines approximately two months ago.
While the rate of adoptions has been brisk lately, it’s starting to slow a little, Helinski said.
She invites anyone interested in having a new furry friend to stop by the shelter and meet the animals there.
“One of the most rewarding things about working in a shelter,” Helinski said, “is being able to see an animal who maybe hasn’t been shown the most love and compassion find a home where they will be able to finally have a life without stress or pain.”
Her favorite animals, she admits, are the so-called “misfits” — those that are older and/or have a disability that might prompt some people to pass them over.
“I personally would rather take home a dog (for instance) that has issues and a lower chance of being adopted rather than a dog that everyone wants,” she said.
Compared to animal shelters in some communities, the Clarke shelter is small. That’s what makes it special, Helinski believes.
“I feel that in a smaller shelter, we have the opportunity to form more of a bond with each animal in our care,” she said.
Another factor that makes the shelter unique, she thinks, is its involvement with the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and the Community Inmate Workforce (CIWF) program.
“This program makes it so that inmates from the jail have a chance to come work at the shelter,” Helinski explained. “It gives us extra help, and it gives them a chance to get out of the jail for a few hours and work with the animals.”
“Many of the ladies (in the program) have told me how therapeutic working at the shelter has been for them,” she continued, “and how they love that they get the opportunity to come work with us.”
Helinski plans to be at the shelter for the foreseeable future. If she ever leaves, though, it will be for another job connected to animal rescue, she predicts.
“I don’t think I will ever truly be happy if I am not working to help give homeless animals a better future,” she said.
