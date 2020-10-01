WINCHESTER — When her mother unexpectedly passed away in 2008, Deb Miller knew she couldn’t handle the stress of sorting through her estate alone.
That experience, and the experience of working as a caregiver, made Miller want to do something to help others going through the same situation.
After finding Caring Transitions online, Miller decided to bring a franchise of the senior relocation and transition services business to the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“Our main concern is helping the families not deal with the stress,” Miller said. “We know what it feels like to have that stress, and we want to make sure it’s as little as possible so that when the transition happens the family is together with their family and they let us take care of the rest.”
Miller, of Front Royal, now operates Caring Transitions of Winchester, which launched Sept. 1. Danyeil Baker serves as the business development representative.
Services include assisting with the process of downsizing, clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away, online auctions, in-home estate sales, relocation and more. Services are customized to fit a client’s needs, and prices and rates vary with each project.
Both Miller and Baker have a background as caregivers, as the two worked together at a senior living facility in Front Royal.
Caring Transitions was founded in 2006 and boasts more than 200 independently owned and operated locations throughout the country.
Caring Transitions of Winchester serves Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties and beyond, if needed.
“Think of Caring Transitions as a project manager for your transition – we can take care of your entire transition from beginning to end or help with whatever individual services you need along the way,” Miller said. “I launched Caring Transitions because I want people to have someone to turn to when they need help with those kinds of transitions. I want to be the resource this community needs.”
She added: “We’re getting more and more calls every day.”
Caring Transitions of Winchester is bonded and insured and employees undergo background checks. For morel information, call 540-318-0024, email DMiller@CaringTransitions.com or visit www.CaringTransitionsWinchester.com.
