WINCHESTER — Phillip Dexter Allen faces up to four years and five months when sentenced for a July 18 carjacking in a Winchester Medical Center parking lot.
“I’m truly sorry for what I did,” Allen said after pleading guilty in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday. “I know it was wrong.”
In a plea bargain, Allen, 29, of the 1200 block of Macedonia Church Road in Stephens City, pleaded guilty to carjacking and an amended misdemeanor assault charge. The charge previously was unlawful wounding.
As part of the agreement, Allen faces a maximum of four years and five months for the carjacking charge. He will receive a one-year suspended sentence for the assault. State sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years and five months.
The carjacking, which occurred around 1 p.m., was caught on surveillance video, according to Douglas White, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Police said the victim, who was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, had come to the hospital to pick up his wife and was stopped at a stop sign when Allen approached him and threatened to stab him with a knife he had in a bag he was carrying. Allen then pulled the man from the car and punched him in the face. The man sustained an orbital injury around his eye and his left forearm was cut from being pulled from the car.
Police said Allen was at the hospital because his girlfriend Tiffany Thomas was there being treated for an overdose. Thomas is accused of being the woman Allen drove off with after stealing the Jeep.
Thomas, a 32-year-old Stephens City resident, has been charged with carjacking and robbery and conspiracy to each of those charges. She is due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on March 23.
Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15. Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender, said he’ll argue at sentencing that Allen didn’t actually have a knife in the bag.
