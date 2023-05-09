WINCHESTER — A southwest Virginia man will serve a decade in prison for his role in a violent carjacking that occurred on March 8, 2022, near Winchester.
Desmon Tremaine Wheeler, 25, of the 6800 block of Ferrell Road in Belspring, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court to six felonies: carjacking, a first offense of using a firearm to commit a carjacking, a second offense of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and eluding police.
In exchange for Wheeler's admission of guilt, prosecutors dropped charges of conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, reckless handling of a firearm and driving on a suspended license.
The offenses to which Wheeler pleaded guilty carried a possible prison term of life, but in accordance with an agreement with the Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Wheeler was given 32 years behind bars with all but 10 years suspended. He also was placed on supervised probation for five years and ordered to pay $2,756 in restitution to the victim of the crime.
Judge William W. Eldridge IV noted the sentence actually exceeded the term recommended under Virginia's sentencing guidelines.
"The court finds that is warranted in this case," Eldridge said, noting the incident was "very horrific" for the victim but she had no objection to Wheeler's plea agreement or prison sentence.
"The guidelines did not capture the gravity of this offense," Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer said as he laid out the details of Wheeler's crimes.
At around 11:15 a.m. on March 8, 2022, Wheeler and an alleged accomplice — Isaiah Asher Houston, 25, of Daleville in southwest Virginia — pulled up next to a woman in a 2006 Nissan Maxima while she was waiting at the traffic light at Va. 37's exit onto Valley Pike, south of Winchester, Spicer said. Wheeler was driving a 2003 Honda that had been stolen from Roanoke, and Houston was reportedly his passenger.
Spicer said Wheeler and Houston both had handguns as they approached the driver of the Nissan and told her they needed her vehicle. The woman initially refused to get out of the car, so Wheeler fired a warning shot in the air.
When the woman got out of her car, Spicer said she took her purse with her. Wheeler, though, told her to leave it in the vehicle and she complied.
Spicer said Wheeler got behind the wheel of the Nissan and Houston got into the front passenger's seat before they drove away and got back on Va. 37, heading north. The woman, who was not injured in the incident, hurried to the nearby Echo Village Budget Motel at 3632 Valley Pike and called 911.
A short time later, Spicer said, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the Nissan at the Sheetz convenience store at 1576 Martinsburg Pike, north of Winchester. The deputy followed the car as it circled back to Va. 37 heading south, then tried to pull it over near the highway's exit to Middle Road. At that point, the Nissan sped away, exceeding 100 mph.
Another deputy successfully deployed a speed strip on Va. 37 to puncture the tires of the Nissan, Spicer said, but Wheeler continued driving south until the highway merged onto Tasker Road south of Winchester. When Wheeler tried to turn left from Tasker onto Hillandale Road, though, he crashed the Nissan and ran from the vehicle. Houston reportedly ran as well.
Both suspects were found within a few hours near the crash site, Spicer said. One of the handguns reportedly used in the carjacking was still inside the Nissan; the other was recovered next to the car, where Wheeler threw it as he fled.
Wheeler and Houston were taken to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on March 8, 2022, and have been held there without bond ever since.
When Eldridge asked Wheeler on Tuesday if he wanted to say anything to the court, the defendant declined.
Houston, who also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 23 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
