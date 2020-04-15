WINCHESTER — Two men charged in a carjacking are suspected of a home invasion in which a replica Civil War-era revolver stolen in the carjacking was used, according to police.
Diontre Tyrese Bell and Raymond Matthew Reigle are suspected of robbing a man in a home in the 300 block of Bellview Avenue on March 28, according to a search warrant affidavit written by police Detective Jesse H. Thurman. Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Tuesday that no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.
The robbery was reported to police at 12:06 a.m. The man told police several masked people beat and robbed him, with one of them pistol-whipping him in the face with the revolver. The man said he grabbed the revolver and threw it and cut his hand on it during the struggle.
Thurman wrote that the revolver resembled the 1851 Pietta black powder revolver stolen during the carjacking in the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street, which occurred a few hours before the home invasion. The complainant in the carjacking told police three men stole his van and his backpack, which contained the pistol.
The six-shot pistol, which has a distinctive style and shape, is a replica of the type used during the Civil War. Powder is poured into each cylinder along with a ball. It is a single-action pistol, meaning the hammer must be pulled back before it can be fired on each shot.
The man in the home invasion “was shown photographs of the same model of revolver that was stolen from [the gun owner] and identified it as consistent with the one he observed when he was robbed,” Thurman wrote.
The man on Bellview Avenue identified Bell as being one of the robbers, and the van owner identified Bell and Reigle, according to Thurman. Other witnesses said Bell and Reigle were together the night the crimes occurred.
Bell, 20, was out on a $10,000 bond for a pending case in which he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He made bond on March 10. That case involved a high-speed crash on Sept. 21 in Frederick County, according to a criminal complaint.
In an unrelated case on March 2, Bell was convicted of assault and battery and unlawful wounding for beating a couple in Berryville after they intervened in an argument he was having with his girlfriend. He was sentenced to five years with 4½ years suspended and six months time served.
Bell was arrested in connection with the carjacking on April 2 in his home in Front Royal. Reigle, 22, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, was arrested at his home on Thursday.
(1) comment
I'm telling ya, the Bell family is a cancer. Eliminate them all while you have them locked up.
