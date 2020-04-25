WINCHESTER — A carjacking suspect is accused of participating in a home invasion using a vintage revolver stolen during the carjacking.
Diontre Tyrese Bell was charged on Thursday with breaking and entering at a home in the 300 block of Bellview Avenue. The homeowner told police several people wearing masks beat and robbed him, according to a search warrant affidavit. The homeowner said one of assailants pistol-whipped him in the face with the revolver. The homeowner said he grabbed the revolver and threw it and cut his hand on it during the struggle.
The pistol, which has a distinctive size and shape, resembled the 1851 Pietta black powder revolver stolen during a carjacking in the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street a few hours before the home invasion. The man whose vehicle was carjacked, whose full name wasn’t listed in the affidavit, told police three men stole his van and his backpack, which contained the pistol.
Bell, 20, was out on a $10,000 bond when the crimes occurred. The pending case he was released over involved a high-speed crash on Sept. 21 in Frederick County, according to a criminal complaint.
Bell was arrested in connection with the carjacking on April 2 in his home in Front Royal. He is due in Winchester General District Court on the breaking and entering charge at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 15.
In an unrelated case on March 2, Bell was convicted of assault and battery and unlawful wounding for beating a couple in Berryville. He was sentenced to five years with 4½ years suspended and six months time served.
